"There's got to be a line" - Vince Russo thinks top AEW star's recent comments could get Tony Khan in trouble with WBD (Exclusive)

A top AEW star is known for launching a verbal tirade against his on-screen rivals. However, former WWE personality Vince Russo believes that the star may get the Tony Khan-led company in trouble with its broadcast network.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is one of the best mic workers in the history of professional wrestling. The Salt of The Earth does not hold back and goes to extra lengths to break down his opponents mentally with his harsh words.

This display of verbal barrage by MJF has been witnessed over the past few weeks on Dynamite. The Wolf of Wrestling is currently embroiled in a feud with WWE legend Jeff Jarrett. During one of their promo exchanges, he brought up Double J's wife (Karen Jarrett) and his former tag team partner, Owen Hart, into the equation. Most recently, Friedman targeted veteran AEW star Dustin Rhodes with some personal remarks against the latter's family.

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer said that Friedman's antics on the microphone could get Tony Khan and AEW in trouble with Warner Brothers Discovery.

"There's got to be a line, just because, bro, they can go out there and say anything and get you in trouble with the network. I mean, that's, you know... you can't go too far; you got to have parameters, and you know, I mean... MJF gets Tony Khan in trouble with the network. That's not MJF's problem; that's Tony Khan's problem and that's the last thing you want to do, bro; last thing you want to do is p*ss off the network," he said. [6:00-6:32]

MJF took a major shot at Dustin Rhodes' family on AEW Dynamite

The former AEW World Champion had some heated words for Dustin Rhodes during their promo segment on last week's Dynamite. The Salt of The Earth made highly personal remarks against the former WWE Superstar, bringing The Natural's family into the conversation.

MJF stated that Dustin lived in the shadows of the late great Dusty Rhodes for years. As he came out of it, Rhodes was once again overshadowed, this time by the success of his younger brother, dropping reference to Cody Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes and Friedman are set to collide this week on Dynamite. It will be interesting to see which star comes out on top.

