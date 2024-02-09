"Ain’t gonna lie that was kinda hot," "I watched this way too many times" - Fans react to an intimate moment featuring Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

Fans have shared their reactions to a surprising and intimate interaction between Toni Storm and a top star of AEW's women's division on Dynamite.

Toni Storm has captured the wrestling world's attention by blending her impeccable in-ring skills with her excellent character work. The Timeless One is currently enjoying her third reign as AEW Women's World Champion and is on a collision course with former IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

The Virtuosa debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion on the first Dynamite of 2024. Since her arrival, Purrazzo stated her intention to challenge Toni Storm for the world championship. Their shared history before AEW forms the core of their rivalry, which will culminate in a title match between the two women at Revolution 2024.

On the February 7 episode of Dynamite, Storm, a former NXT UK Women's Champion, defeated Red Velvet in singles competition with Purrazzo on commentary. Storm won the match via submission and refused to let go of the hold until she was interrupted by the former AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.

Purrazzo and Storm stood face to face in the ring, with the latter stepping very close to Purrazzo, seemingly to smell her. The official X handle AEW on TV took to X to post a clip of the 28-year-old star sniffing Purrazzo, who brushed the former off until they were separated by Storm's butler, Luther.

Fans on X responded to the peculiar moment between the two stars.

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm claims that there are problems between her and former Outcasts stablemates

Toni Storm debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2022. Her run in the promotion has been outstanding, with the Timeless One currently sitting at the top of her division as Women's World Champion. According to Storm, however, two of her former allies have a problem with her.

Storm turned heel for the first time in AEW when she joined forces with Saraya to form the faction The Outcasts in January 2023. Ruby Soho would link up with the duo after the three-way world title match at Revolution 2023. The stable, consisting of former WWE superstars, defined itself by attacking homegrown AEW talent.

The group dissolved, however, after Storm lost the Women's World title to Hikaru Shida on the 200th episode of Dynamite. The defeat led to Storm transitioning to the Timeless gimmick, slowly breaking ties with her former stablemates.

Speaking on an episode of Talk Is Jericho, Storm spoke about the issues between her and her Outcasts teammates and feelings of jealousy that her talent gives her peers:

"[Saraya was] once a very good friend of mine, and Ruby Soho as well... we had been quite the trio. They have a problem with me, I can't for the life of me remember why. I don't know what their problem is. I think my suspicion is they got jealous of my flamboyance... my overall ambiance, my je ne sais quoi. I can't help it if I am the crème de la menth of this industry. Naturally, people are going to get jealous... I've had it my whole career. Everyone has been jealous, jealous, jealous. What do I do?" - Storm said. [H/T, Fightful]

The former World of Stardom Champion properly dissolved her relationship with the Outcasts after failing to dethrone Saraya for the AEW Women's World Championship on Dynamite Grand Slam 2023.

