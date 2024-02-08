AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm claims two former WWE stars have a "problem" with her

AEW is pushing Toni Storm as the top women's star now that she's "Timeless," but she has not forgotten about her previous issues. The AEW Women's World Champion is now breaking her silence on the ordeal.

The Outcasts stable was formed when Storm and Saraya teamed up in January 2023. They were joined by Ruby Soho weeks later and officially billed as The Outcasts on the March 10 Rampage. Storm was booted from the faction last September, and in late December, they were joined by Harley Cameron. This was one of the top trios acts in AEW as Storm and Saraya both had championship reigns while members.

Storm's exit from the group came last Fall, right around the time her "Timeless" journey began and her second championship reign ended. This all led to Storm's third and current reign beginning in November off the strength of her "Timeless" push.

Speaking to Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho, the New Zealand-born grappler reminisced on The Outcasts and accused everyone of being jealous.

"[Saraya was] once a very good friend of mine, and Ruby Soho as well... we had been quite the trio. They have a problem with me, I can't for the life of me remember why. I don't know what their problem is. I think my suspicion is they got jealous of my flamboyance... my overall ambiance, my je ne sais quoi. I can't help it if I am the crème de la menth of this industry. Naturally, people are going to get jealous... I've had it my whole career. Everyone has been jealous, jealous, jealous. What do I do?" she said.

The former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion continued and predicted her former stablemates would come back one day. She left the door open for any ideas they may have.

"They will come back in their own time. One day, they will go, 'You know what? 'Timeless' Toni Storm is one we want to keep inside the tent spitting out, not outside the tent spitting in.' It can be very dangerous. The door is open... if they wish to apologize, if they wish to come back and apologize to me. The door is always open," she said. [H/T to Fightful]

Jericho went on to mention how he sees Storm as the Beyoncé of The Outcasts. The 2018 Mae Young Classic winner responded and said she does not know who Beyoncé is, but "he" sounds fantastic. Jericho then corrected her, noting that Beyoncé is a woman.

Top AEW star says Toni Storm reminds him of WWE gimmick

AEW and Toni Storm struck gold with her "Timeless Toni" character. The gimmick change is over in a major way right as the company is pushing Storm in her third reign as Women's World Champion.

WWE experimented with many controversial gimmicks over the years, and one of those was Goldust, portrayed by Dustin Rhodes. The wrestling legend, who currently works as a coach and wrestler for AEW, was already a veteran when he took on the racy character in the Attitude Era. It was a success.

Speaking to the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, Rhodes discussed the AEW product and Storm's character. The 54-year-old said her work blows him away, adding that AEW is entertainment but also pro wrestling at the same time.

"I talk to her all the time and tell her she reminds me of my old days of Goldust and just the things that she does and mannerisms and the film and the black and white and stuff like that and it’s so cool and it’s something that nobody’s doing, but we are and I think our production team is top notch when it came to putting together all those things for her and her video walls and her black and white stuff," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

Storm will be on tonight's AEW Dynamite to do guest commentary for Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet. She will then defend the Women's World Championship against Purrazzo at Revolution on March 3.

