"I honestly credit her" - Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee attributes her success to top AEW star

AJ Lee hasn't wrestled since 2015 after she announced her retirement from WWE. While she's not stepped back into the ring, the star is still involved in wrestling. During a recent interview, she attributed her professional wrestling success to AEW's Serena Deeb.

Serena and AJ Lee first squared off all the way back in 2009 while they were in FCW. The two stars were on opposing teams in a six-woman tag team match. The two would have numerous singles matches, and the former champion even defeated Deeb for the Queen Of FCW Championship.

During her appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, AJ Lee detailed meeting Serena Deeb.

"The best wrestler they have is Serena Deeb! Serena and I go way back. I was in STW, and I was the first indie wrestler they signed. I only had two years of experience, so it was kind of just a label. And she was an indie wrestler that had a LOT of experience, like a real f***ing Indie wrestler." (12:43)

Story continues below ad

AJ continued, praising Deeb for the former's success in professional wrestling.

"She was so good, she taught me so much in this short period of time. I honestly credit her teaching me for becoming a good wrestler and everything that happened after." (13:11)

While AJ Lee is retired from in-ring competition, Serena Deeb is currently having a stellar run in All Elite Wrestling.

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

CM Punk believes AJ Lee would get into "stupid shape" to face Adam Cole and Britt Baker in a mixed-tag match

During an interview with SportsNation shortly after returning to wrestling, CM Punk was asked about a match against AEW's Owen Hart Foundation tournament winners. The star jokingly said he'd rather not have AJ Lee get into shape for the mixed-tag match.

Story continues below ad

"I know her, and if I said, 'Hey, you know you want to do this wrestling match?' and if she was all gung ho to do it, I know she would want to get into stupid shape to do it. And I like her thick, so I don't want to take that away from myself," Punk said. (03:00)

𝔓𝔲𝔫𝔨™ of Burial Squad ☝️ @TheEnduringIcon There's a lot of talk about CM Punk and potential comeback feuds, but let's switch it up..



If AJ Lee came back one day, who would you want to see her feud with in her return program? There's a lot of talk about CM Punk and potential comeback feuds, but let's switch it up..If AJ Lee came back one day, who would you want to see her feud with in her return program? https://t.co/eFYcstKDbt

Story continues below ad

AJ has revealed in past interviews that she won't deny a potential return to the ring in the future. The star noted that she has healed from her injuries. However, she prefers to let the younger generation shine instead.

It will be interesting to see whether AEW fans will get to see Britt Baker and Adam Cole vs. AJ Lee and CM Punk down the road.

Please credit The Sessions and SportsNation and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far