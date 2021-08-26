AJ Lee reacts after CM Punk mentions her on AEW Dynamite

AJ Lee posted a tweet reacting to being mentioned on AEW Dynamite by her husband, CM Punk.

Punk made his big debut in All Elite Wrestling at AEW Rampage and took the pro-wrestling world by storm in the process. The Straight Edge Superstar appeared on this week's Dynamite, and the former WWE Champion hyped up his outing against Darby Allin at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

Before finishing off his promo, Punk had a sweet message for his wife.

"One more thing, I just wanna say 'hi' to my beautiful wife, sitting at home. I love you April," said CM Punk.

AJ Lee didn't wait long to react to the shout-out and joked that she wasn't expecting to hear her official name on live television.

"wasn’t expecting to hear my government name tonight," said AJ Lee.

wasn’t expecting to hear my government name tonight https://t.co/3JVLL0TQxw — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) August 26, 2021

AJ Lee's fans are hoping to see her make a return to wrestling as well

AJ Lee remained a WWE mainstay for a brief period after CM Punk's departure from the promotion. Lee's final WWE match came on the March 30, 2015, edition of WWE RAW, where she teamed up with Naomi and Paige in a winning effort against The Bella Twins and Natalya.

Lee has done quite well for herself following her retirement from pro-wrestling. She has written comic books for IDW Publishing and has worked extensively towards promoting mental health awareness.

The Best in the World! @CMPunk makes his FIRST APPEARANCE on #AEWDynamite RIGHT NOW!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/tUIg5NAkky — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021

Top AEW female star Britt Baker recently said she would love to see AJ Lee back in the ring and have a match with her.

“I was a big AJ Lee fan. One of the first moves I asked my trainer to teach me when I was training was her finisher, the Black Widow. So, that would be really cool. I think again it's giving the fans what they want. I think (for) the fans to see both of them (CM Punk and AJ Lee) in a wrestling ring again in 2021, let alone one that's not WWE, it's evolutionary. I would love to see her back in the ring. I would love to see her in the ring with me," said Dr. Britt Baker.

Do you believe that AJ Lee could follow CM Punk and make her debut in All Elite Wrestling somewhere down the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

