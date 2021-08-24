Current champion comments on AJ Lee possibly signing with AEW

Dr. Britt Baker recently opened up about the possibility of former WWE superstar AJ Lee joining AEW in the future.

Speaking during a live Q/A at Planet Comicon, the AEW Women's Champion revealed that she was a fan of Lee as she studied her signature 'Black Widow' submission. Baker further added that she would be thrilled to see the former WWE star come out of retirement to face her in AEW:

“I was a big AJ Lee fan. One of the first moves I asked my trainer to teach me when I was training was her finisher, the Black Widow. So, that would be really cool. I think again it's giving the fans what they want. I think (for) the fans to see both of them (CM Punk and AJ Lee) in a wrestling ring again in 2021, let alone one that's not WWE, it's evolutionary. I would love to see her back in the ring. I would love to see her in the ring with me," Dr. Britt Baker said.

AJ Lee had a roller-coaster ride during her last stint with WWE. She quickly rose through the ranks and had the longest combined reign as Divas Champion. However, the controversy of her husband, CM Punk, departing from the company affected her as well.

Lee's injuries prompted her to not only leave WWE but quit pro wrestling for good. Meanwhile, Punk recently took the internet by storm following his jaw-dropping debut on AEW Rampage.

Big E believes there is a place for AJ Lee in WWE

AJ Lee last wrestled in a tag match on RAW!

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE superstar Big E stated that the doors are still open for AJ Lee to return to Vince McMahon's promotion. The current Money in the Bank winner added that she could have a part-time schedule, similar to Brock Lesnar, and work a few matches every year.

At this point, it is hard to predict AJ Lee's imminent return to professional wrestling, especially in WWE. However, one cannot say the same for AEW. CM Punk's return may have very well opened the door for Lee to join her husband down the road.

It would be really cool to see AJ Lee wrestle in AEW.



AJ Lee vs Britt Baker, AJ Lee vs Thunder Rosa, AJ Lee vs Serena Deeb, AJ Lee vs Riho to name a few would be cool to see. — David (@LordFrenchFries) July 26, 2021

If she ends up singing with Tony Khan's promotion, a major match between her and Dr. Britt Baker could revolutionize the women's division.

Would you like to see AJ Lee in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Kartik Arry