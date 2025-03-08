AJ Styles is in awe of a massive AEW star: "There's nobody like him"

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles is one of the best professional wrestlers in the business. The Phenomenal One recently heaped praise on his former rival and current AEW star, Samoa Joe.

Ad

Styles and Joe have had their fair share of battles in professional wrestling. They have wrestled in TNA Wrestling and have also locked horns for the WWE World Championship in the Sports Entertainment giant. The RAW Superstar recently lavished praise on The Samoan Submission Machine.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, AJ Styles reflected on how, except for Samoa Joe, most of the wrestlers were of the same size during the start of his career. The Phenomenal One praised the former AEW World Champion for his amazing athleticism and called him one of the best wrestlers today.

Ad

Trending

"Aside from [Samoa] Joe, we were all kind of a similar size. We weren't too big; we weren't too small; we were right there in the middle where we could work anybody. Joe, he's such an amazing athlete that he's not supposed to be able to do the things that he does and he's unbelievable. So, not everybody is a Samoa Joe!" he said.

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

The former world champion added:

"There's nobody like him; he's amazing! I remember people being intimidated by Joe, and I was like, 'Have you ever worked him?' He's so good that he has scared you when he hadn't even touched me in the ring. But it makes it look like he's killing me. That's how good he is. So yeah, Samoa Joe is one of the best!" [0:01-1:04]

Ad

Ad

AJ Styles is a former WWE World Champion

AJ Styles debuted in the Stamford-based company in 2016 and won his first WWE World Championship in the same year. He had a dominating run as champion. However, the veteran dropped the title to John Cena at the 2017 Royal Rumble Premium Live event.

The Phenomenal One reclaimed the title later that year before dropping it to the erstwhile Daniel Bryan a year later in November 2018. AJ has since remained a prominent part of the company but has failed to reclaim the world title.

Ad

We will have to wait and see if AJ Styles gets another world title run in the Stamford-based promotion before his eventual retirement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback