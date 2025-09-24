  • home icon
  "AJ Styles goes to AEW," "As if they didn't do it to themselves" - Fans erupt after the end of popular faction gets confirmed 

"AJ Styles goes to AEW," "As if they didn't do it to themselves" - Fans erupt after the end of popular faction gets confirmed 

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 24, 2025 10:57 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Top AEW stars made a huge revelation regarding the end of a top faction recently. This led to the wrestling fan base erupting with a set of interesting yet mixed reactions, with WWE star AJ Styles' name also coming up in the debate.

The aforementioned stable is The Elite. They were one of the most dominant and captivating units in AEW for years. However, in today's landscape, every member has gone their separate ways. This led to The Young Bucks seemingly confirming the end of glorious stable in All Elite Wrestling.

“Who’s even in The Elite anymore? Okada’s in the Don Callis family, Jack just turned heel on us, Kenny’s not really around, Hangman’s doing his own thing it’s just down to us.”
Matt and Nick Jackson's comments provoked many reactions from wrestling fans on social media. One fan outrightly blamed The Bucks for The Elite's dissolution. Another set of people to defend them and say that they were actually trying to find the perpetrator.

On the other hand, there was a huge section of the audience who called for the reunion, but also wanted to see The Phenomenal AJ Styles jumpship to AEW and join the faction.

AEW stars The Young Bucks teased a huge return with a twist

The Young Bucks have been a world-travelled tag team in professional wrestling. This included a stint in TNA Wrestling in the early 2010s. Moreover, they recently joked about returning to the promotion.

“Hey, do you want to go back to TNA? Check it out,” Matt asked Nick. “Oh, yeah. Shoot. Let’s do it,” Nick jokingly said.
At the same time, they even admitted that their tenure in TNA was lackluster.

“Yeah, you’re right. Generational. Me [sic] s**ked a little bit,” Nick added. [H/T: Ringside News]

Matt and Nick Jackson eventually became one of the greatest tag teams of all time. With AEW being their current home, it remains to be seen what the future holds for them.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Edited by N.S Walia
