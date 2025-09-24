"AJ Styles goes to AEW," "As if they didn't do it to themselves" - Fans erupt after the end of popular faction gets confirmed 

Top AEW stars made a huge revelation regarding the end of a top faction recently. This led to the wrestling fan base erupting with a set of interesting yet mixed reactions, with WWE star AJ Styles' name also coming up in the debate.The aforementioned stable is The Elite. They were one of the most dominant and captivating units in AEW for years. However, in today's landscape, every member has gone their separate ways. This led to The Young Bucks seemingly confirming the end of glorious stable in All Elite Wrestling.“Who’s even in The Elite anymore? Okada’s in the Don Callis family, Jack just turned heel on us, Kenny’s not really around, Hangman’s doing his own thing it’s just down to us.”Matt and Nick Jackson's comments provoked many reactions from wrestling fans on social media. One fan outrightly blamed The Bucks for The Elite's dissolution. Another set of people to defend them and say that they were actually trying to find the perpetrator. courtney 🦩 @Keywork26LINK@KXNGAO 😂 As if they didn't do it to themselves...bella 🇮🇪🇵🇸 @durinfuneralsLINK@KXNGAO bucks trying to find the perpetrator of the elite break upZoulogist @Rick_ZouLINK@KXNGAO The Young Bucks looking for the people responsible for breaking up the EliteOn the other hand, there was a huge section of the audience who called for the reunion, but also wanted to see The Phenomenal AJ Styles jumpship to AEW and join the faction.Dr. Neon Gaming @DrNeonGamingLINK@KXNGAO they either roll the Elite into the Bang Bang Gang branch of the BC or AJ Styles goes to AEW and leads the EliteAEW stars The Young Bucks teased a huge return with a twistThe Young Bucks have been a world-travelled tag team in professional wrestling. This included a stint in TNA Wrestling in the early 2010s. Moreover, they recently joked about returning to the promotion.“Hey, do you want to go back to TNA? Check it out,” Matt asked Nick. “Oh, yeah. Shoot. Let’s do it,” Nick jokingly said.At the same time, they even admitted that their tenure in TNA was lackluster.“Yeah, you’re right. Generational. Me [sic] s**ked a little bit,” Nick added. [H/T: Ringside News]Matt and Nick Jackson eventually became one of the greatest tag teams of all time. With AEW being their current home, it remains to be seen what the future holds for them.