AJ Styles' journey to WWE heavily influenced former world champion

AJ Styles is considered by many to be one of the best wrestlers in the industry today, and at 45, he's inspired many fellow performers. A former world champion recently commented on Styles' impact on his own journey into wrestling and the veteran's influence on his career.

While many modern wrestling fans are more familiar with AJ Styles in WWE, the star made a name for himself as the face of TNA. During his tenure with the promotion, he was both the first Grand Slam and Triple Crown Champion in the promotion.

During his appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay spoke on Styles' influence on his career.

“One of my influences growing up was AJ Styles. I used to love - I was like infatuated with how he moved, [and] how he talked. I liked it as well because he was the guy in TNA."

Ospreay continued, recalling how much he hated TNA's booking and production at the time but that Styles was possibly the only high point of the show.

"There was a point in TNA where it was dogs**t, but you could always go, ‘Well at least AJ’s there.’ I’ve always liked that. If the company gets like s**t, you can always be like, ‘But at least AJ’s there.’" (H/T: WrestleZone)

Jeff Jarrett recently recalled his conversation with Sting before The Icon faced AJ Styles for the first ever time in TNA. According to DoubleJ, he had to reassure Sting that Styles was not simply a reckless young star.

While Ospreay had good things to say about AJ Styles, he believes that AEW is the best promotion in the industry today

The debate on whether AEW or WWE is the best American-based wrestling promotion doesn't seem to have begun and ended online with fans. Some wrestlers also have opinions on the matter, with stars not signed to either, like Will Ospreay, more willing to comment on it.

During his interview with Renee Paquette, the English-born star compared AEW to WWE and why he believes Tony Khan's promotion is better.

“I really just [like to] watch AEW. For my money, it’s the best product, wrestling-wise, I think it’s more mature, I would say. It’s better than the spooky demons.” (H/T: WrestleZone)

Since Ospreay's contract will expire sometime in 2024, some fans believe he will likely be AEW-bound. However, since AJ Styles seems to be his idol, could the star instead opt to go over to WWE to have a dream match with his hero? Only time will tell.

