AJ Styles to leave WWE following contract expiry in 2024 and reunite with former stablemates in AEW? Fans call for it

AJ Styles and current AEW team are rumored to align in AEW. The former AEW Tag Team Champions have been talk of the town after many reports were rumors shared the idea that the latters were taking hiatus from the promotion.

The team in questions is the Young Bucks. The former WWE champion had aligned with the Young Bucks in a stable named Bullet Club previously.

According to reports, the Young Bucks is set to return, with a couple of AEW stars joining them, to form a heel faction.

Recently on Twitter, a user posted a picture of AJ Styles and Young Bucks and suggested forming a faction in 2024.

"The agenda for 2024. Heel Young Bucks with AJ Styles in AEW," wrote the user.

Since posting the tweet, fans have been in a frenzy thinking if this can really happen. Many have given their hilarious reactions on Twitter

Mike Bailey recalls watching AJ Styles in Impact Wrestling

The former WWE Champion was signed to TNA, now known as IMPACT Wrestling, from 2002 to 2014. The latter had won multiple championships during his time in the promotion.

While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Bailey talked about being impressed after watching the X Division matches on Impact.

"I was sort of watching wrestling for a long time when I saw something like the X-Division. My vision then of who I would be as a professional wrestler became very different, and when I saw the guys that were in the X-Division, like Amazing Red, AJ Styles, Low Ki, Jerry Lynn, is when I was like, 'Oh, this is what I exactly want to do.' And at the time, they were absolutely at the forefront of professional wrestling," said Mike Bailey.

Bailey also said the promotion and wrestlers were growing and getting stronger.

"They were shaping the style that is probably the most popular style of wrestling right now. The X-Division ones. And I think that feeling is happening right now once again, as IMPACT Wrestling is growing and getting stronger and the focus is on the guys that put the work inside the ring," said Mike Bailey.

The Phenomenal One signed with WWE in 2016. He made his debut at Royal Rumble 2016. Since then, he has won seven championships in the Stamford-based promotion.

Do you think the former Bullet Club member will sign with AEW and join the Young Bucks? Let us know in the comments section below.

