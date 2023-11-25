Former WWE star possibly aligning with The Young Bucks in "heel group" - Reports

AEW tag team Young Bucks is one of the best the roster offers. Before their match at Full Gear against Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, the duo turned heel.

As previously reported, both the stars are set for a hiatus. Also, it has been noted that two new members will be added to their team.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Brandon Cutler and former WWE star Colt Cabana will join the heel faction once the former AEW Tag Team Champions return.

“They look to be doing a heel group with Brandon Cutler. Colt Cabana’s name has been mentioned but that doesn’t appear to be a certainty. The idea is for them to take some time off and come back as heels with major impact. It’s in the beginning stages and there’s no known time frame on when they will pull the trigger on it and they will return. BTE is also apparently going on hiatus during this period," said Meltzer.

At the 2023 Full Gear, The duo failed to pick up a win in their last match against Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.

Eric Bischoff talks about the match between Young Bucks and FTR at All In

At the All In pay-per-view, FTR defeated Young Bucks to retain their AEW Tag Team Championships in a great match.

Speaking on 83 weeks, Eric Bischoff said that a rematch isn't a story.

"First of all, in my opinion, rematches aren't stories. When I hear people say 'Yeah, these guys have had history together' – that’s just because they’ve had matches together. That’s not a story. I don’t know if there was a story leading up to this. I’m sorry, that’s a question. That’s part of my issue with a lot of the AEW audience. A story is an arc, it's got a beginning, it’s got a middle, and it’s going to end. There are plot points; plot twists in the middle. This is a question, I get it, but that’s not a story. That’s just an excuse to have a match," said Bischoff.

Fans have been wondering what could be the plans of Young Bucks following their hiatus.

Who do you think will join the group in the future?