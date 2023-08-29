WWE legend busts misconception about FTR vs. Young Bucks after AEW All In: "Rematches aren’t stories"

FTR and the Young Bucks recently clashed again at AEW's biggest pay-per-view to date, All In. While it was advertised as another chapter in their story, Eric Bischoff disagrees that it should be considered as such.

The two teams are considered two of the best tag teams in AEW. With numerous championships under their belts, they're naturally the most seasoned teams on the roster. However, is there really a rich story between the four men?

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff immediately dismissed that the clash was part of a story and explained why:

"First of all, in my opinion, rematches aren't stories. When I hear people say 'Yeah, these guys have had history together' – that’s just because they’ve had matches together. That’s not a story. I don’t know if there was a story leading up to this." [From 31:30 to 31:48]

Bischoff continued:

"I’m sorry, that’s a question. That’s part of my issue with a lot of the AEW audience. A story is an arc, it's got a beginning, it’s got a middle, and it’s going to end. It escalates along the way. It gets more dramatic. There are plot points; plot twists in the middle. This is a question, I get it, but that’s not a story. That’s just an excuse to have a match." [From 31:50 to 32:24]

Eric Bischoff questioned why AEW didn't book the trilogy match as a four-way no DQ contest

Continuing in the same episode, Eric Bischoff noted that he was entertained, especially by FTR. However, he noticed very little adherence to the traditional tag-team rules.

"My only note…but, I’m watching and I’m seeing guys go in and out of the ring, and I’m seeing a referee – they’re just standing there watching all this traffic going by. Why did they call it a tag team match? Why not just call it a four-way match with no DQs?" said Bischoff. [From 33:00 to 33:19]

In closing, the WWE Hall of Famer pointed out that there were very few tags throughout the bout. He also noted that structure is needed for the fans to keep up with what's legal or not. Despite this, he still maintained that he enjoyed the match.

