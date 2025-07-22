AJ Styles suddenly namedrops several AEW stars

AJ Styles alluded to a number of AEW names during his appearance at a major promotion's latest pay-per-view. The former WWE Champion namedropped some of his greatest in-ring rivals from back in the day, including Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe and Jerry Lynn.

Ad

This past Sunday in Elmont, New York, TNA hosted the 2025 iteration of its Slammiversary event. The show presented a seven-match card, including an X-Division Title bout between Leon Slater and defending champion Moose. The Youngest In Charge succeeded in dethroning the powerhouse and secured the belt for himself after flattening his opponent with a 450 Swanton.

After the matchup, fans in the UBS Arena were treated to the TNA return of AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One congratulated Slater for making history and becoming the company's youngest X-Division Champion. He then discussed the origins of the X-Division, and how it was built around the idea of doing away with weight classes. The veteran high-flyer also alluded to his iconic TNA rivals, including former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels, Jerry Lynn, Frankie Kazarian, The Amazing Red and Homicide before dubbing Slater the future of his division.

Ad

Trending

"You [Slater] showed everybody tonight that it's not about weight limits, it's about no limits. At least that was the foundation when I started. When I was in the X Division, it was AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, Frankie Kazarian, The Amazing Red, Homicide, Jerry Lynn.. We were the foundation back then. But you, Leon, you are the future." - said Styles. [1:23 - 2:02]

Ad

Ad

Styles' history with the aforementioned names, and with many others on the AEW roster, has led to a number of viewers clamoring for an All Elite run for the 48-year-old.

AEW's Christopher Daniels on his series with AJ Styles and Samoa Joe

AJ Styles shares an untouchable catalogue of matches along with Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels. The three men have done battle on a number of occasions in TNA and elsewhere. During his interview at GalaxyCon earlier this year, the AEW Head of Talent Relations expressed his views on his work with Styles and Joe, and other noteworthy moments from his decorated career.

Ad

"So, I like to be remembered for a match like that with two guys like [Samoa] Joe and AJ [Styles] who are two of the greatest wrestlers to ever walk the planet. It’s a big deal to me. I mean, I feel like people also remember the three-way matchup with Bryan Danielson and Low-Ki at the very first Ring of Honor show, winning the world title from Adam Cole in 2017. Those are some of the moments that I feel like people remember and connect with.” [H/T:411Mania]

Ad

Daniels has been retired since being defeated by the current AEW World Champion Hangman Page in a brutal Texas Death Match at Collision : Maximum Carnage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE