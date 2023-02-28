Alberto Del Rio set to team up with popular AEW star at major event

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio will be returning to the ring in the near future after taking some time away from action at the start of the year, and he will be joining forces with a popular AEW star in his comeback match.

It was announced on the official Twitter page for Mexican promotion AAA that Del Rio, now known as Alberto El Patron, will be in action at the "TripleMania XXXI" event in Monterrey, Mexico, on April 16th 2023.

Alberto will also be involved in a tag team match, with his opponent being former AEW Tag Team and Trios Champion Penta El Zero Miedo, who primarily goes by his original name of Pentagon Jr. when competing in AAA. They will take on the team of Sam Adonis and Psycho Clown.

The match will mark the first time Penta and Alberto will team up together after being on opposite sides of the ring for a handful of matches in 2015, with one of them featuring El Patron teaming up with Penta's brother Rey Fenix.

Fellow AEW star Rush will also be appearing at the event in a tag team match to take on Blue Demon Jr. and DMT Azul. However, Rush's partner has not been confirmed at the time of writing.

Penta El Zero Miedo will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Before he travels back to Mexico to team up with the former Alberto Del Rio, Penta El Zero Miedo is set to team up with his brother Rey Fenix this week on Dynamite, with their goal being The Gunns and the AEW Tag Team Championships.

The Lucha Brothers will be involved in the "Casino Battle Royale" that is set to take place this week on Dynamite, where the winners will fill the fourth and final spot in the AEW Tag Team Championship match at Revolution on March 5th.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW

•All-Atlantic Title Orange Cassidy v Big Bill

•Face of The Revolution Ladder Match

•Toni Storm v RIHO

•Jericho v Peter Avalon

•Casino Tag Team Battle Royale

•We’ll Hear from World Champ MJF & Bryan Danielson

•FTW Title HOOK v Matt Hardy #AEWDynamite TOMORROW 8/7c on TBS!•All-Atlantic Title Orange Cassidy v Big Bill•Face of The Revolution Ladder Match•Toni Storm v RIHO•Jericho v Peter Avalon•Casino Tag Team Battle Royale•We’ll Hear from World Champ MJF & Bryan Danielson•FTW Title HOOK v Matt Hardy #AEWDynamite TOMORROW 8/7c on TBS!•All-Atlantic Title Orange Cassidy v Big Bill•Face of The Revolution Ladder Match•Toni Storm v RIHO•Jericho v Peter Avalon•Casino Tag Team Battle Royale•We’ll Hear from World Champ MJF & Bryan Danielson•FTW Title HOOK v Matt Hardy https://t.co/GNrOn5GB4I

At the time of writing, The Gunns already have to worry about the winners of last week's battle royale Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, as well as former champions The Acclaimed. With one more team set to be included in the match, the deck is stacked firmly against Austin and Colten Gunn.

Who do you think will win the "Casino Battle Royale?" Let us know in the comments section below!

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes