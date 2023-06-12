Alexa Bliss, Carmella and several WWE stars react as Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo reveal gender of their baby

Alexa Bliss, Carmella and numerous WWE Superstars have reacted to the joyous announcement of AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo who are expecting a baby girl.

The couple made the exciting announcement during the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event just before Sammy Guevara was made his way to the ring. At the event Sammy competed against MJF, Darby Allin, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry in a four-way match for the AEW World Championship. Prior to the match, Guevara made a special appearance on the entrance ramp alongside Melo to share the news of their pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara revealed that their baby girl would be named "Luna Melo Guevara." The couple shared an enchanting video featuring the couple and expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support they received from fans and fellow wrestlers.

Notably, several WWE Superstars were among the first to extend their warm wishes to the expectant parents. Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Lacey Evans, Indi Hartwell, Raquel, and Sarah Schreiber were quick to comment on Tay Melo's Instagram post. They expressed their joy and send heartfelt congratulations to the couple.

The WWE Superstars' overwhelming support for Guevara and Melo highlights their strong sense of unity and camaraderie in the wrestling world.

AEW star Tay Melo gives an update on her in-ring future after the pregnancy announcement

Following their pregnancy announcement at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, AEW star Tay Melo provided an update on her future in the ring.

Taking to her Instagram story, Melo addressed the speculation surrounding her career, expressing her determination to return to wrestling as soon as possible.

"Definitely not, I don’t understand why everybody thinks my career’s gonna be over because I’m gonna have a kid. I’m gonna be out the same amount as someone that has like an ACL injury or a surgery. I don’t understand. But, well, it’s not over, I’m coming back as soon as I can," said Melo.

Melo reassured fans that her wrestling journey was far from over, stating emphatically that she would be making a comeback when the time was right.

