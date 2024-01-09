"All Embarrassing Wrestling" - Fans are furious with AEW after clip from recent match resurfaces

AEW Rampage is still going strong with an hour of non-stop wrestling action every Friday night. One particularly remarkable Trios match took place on December 15th's Winter is Coming edition, leaving fans in awe.

The participants in this exciting match were Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin), Action Andretti, Penta El Zero M, Vikingo, and Komander. As the match progressed, it reached a climax with a series of impressive moves on the apron, making the entire sequence into a seamless, jaw-dropping stunt.

At one point, all six competitors were down, but they quickly returned to the ring, engaging in a chaotic exchange of punches and superkicks. Top Flight executed remarkable moves, including planting Penta and Vikingo with standing Spanish Flies.

The match concluded with a triple-team effort, as Komander was subjected to a ragdoll flatliner from Dante Martin, securing the victory. The commentary emphasized that this win should position Top Flight and Andretti as contenders for a trios title shot against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.

Certain fans on social media have been vocal about the match, with X account Vince McMahon's Thoughts sarcastically stating:

"This is 'sports based' and 'real professional wrestling,' pal!"

Another fan tweeted, calling it "Self-indulgent All Embarrassing Wrestling."

Given the Lucha-style elements in the match, there were mixed reactions within the wrestling fanbase, with many of the fans replying to the above tweet criticizing the product and company.

Check out the other reactions:

Top Flight and Action Andretti: the promising contenders for AEW's Trios Championship

Following this intense encounter, Top Flight issued a challenge to the Trios Champions, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, during the Holiday Bash Episode of AEW Collision.

The Acclaimed dominated much of the match, with chants from the audience expressing support for Billy Gunn and urging him to execute a scissor move. Despite Top Flight & Andretti briefly gaining control and posing a threat, Gunn swiftly took charge, handling all three opponents simultaneously and regaining control of his team.

There was a moment when it seemed like Top Flight & Andretti might turn the tide, but Billy Gunn thwarted their efforts, preventing them from taking over. The anticipated "Scissor me timbers" move was interrupted, and the challengers made another attempt to seize control. However, Andretti's splash only resulted in a two-count, and Caster surprised everyone with a quick roll-up for the pin.

The Acclaimed secured the victory, retaining the Trios Championship. The unexpected outcome left everyone in the ring, including Gunn, looking surprised. Kevin Kelly pointed out Caster's use of the tights to secure the pin, but the fans didn't seem to mind as they cheered for the victorious celebration.

Presently, Top Flight and Action Andretti are one of the top contenders in the trios division and are poised to challenge the champions once again soon. As a well-coordinated trios team, they appear to be future AEW Trios Champions in the making.

