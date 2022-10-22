Dark Order's member Pres10 Vance recently praised Chris Jericho. He spoke about The Wizard's influence backstage in AEW and his experience with the veteran.

Chris Jericho has been a part of the Jacksonville-based Promotion ever since its early days in 2019. His involvement in the company provided some much-needed legitimacy for AEW to kick off, becoming the biggest competitor to WWE today.

While Y2J is certainly a legend of the business, he is apparently very helpful backstage as well. In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pres10 Vance praised Chris Jericho and spoke about his attitude towards younger talent behind the scenes.

"Guys like you [Mark Henry], Jericho, Big Show, Taz, all these guys made a lot of money in this business, why wouldn't you listen? Jericho is one I go to the most about stuff, just to pick his brain, storyline stuff. He is so beyond willing to help all the younger talent. He's someone who doesn't have to, he's a friggin' rockstar, but he's been great with me and helped me pretty significantly the past eight months." [H/T Fightful]

As of now, Jericho is enjoying his time as the reigning ROH World Champion after he defeated Claudio Castagnoli for the title at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam last month.

Chris Jericho recently signed a contract extension with AEW

The JAS leader has followed in the footsteps of Jon Moxley as AEW announced that Jericho has extended his contract with the company until 2025.

The Wizard will not only remain "All Elite" until at least December 2025, but he will also take on additional responsibilities behind the scenes. Along with continuing his function as a mentor to the company's younger talent, this includes responsibilities as a producer and creative consultant.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Chris Jericho has a signed a contract extension through 2025 with AEW. He will see his responsibilities expand Chris Jericho has a signed a contract extension through 2025 with AEW. He will see his responsibilities expand https://t.co/QO5WYR8MWb

It remains to be seen what is next for Jericho in the coming weeks.

