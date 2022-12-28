Create

"All the signs are there that he’s coming back" - Twitter convinced of Tony Khan possibly bringing back 6-time WWE World Champion to AEW

By Sam Palmer
Modified Dec 28, 2022 11:10 PM IST
Is Tony Khan bringing a former WWE Champion back to AEW?
Wrestling fans from across the world have been talking at length recently about the possibility of Tony Khan potentially bringing one of AEW's top stars back to the company.

The star in question is, of course, CM Punk.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been absent from AEW TV since his involvement in the "Brawl Out" incident after the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022.

Recently, Punk was a hot topic among fans because of Dax Harwood, who spoke at length about the former AEW World Champion on the latest edition of his podcast, FTR with Dax.

Harwood also made a plea to Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks to get on the same page so they can do what's best for the business.

“My plea to all 4 guys. Please find a way to make it work.If we can make it work, we can set up the future of professional wrestling for a long time and we can change the course of professional wrestling”- Dax Harwood on issues between CM Punk & The Elite(via FTR with Dax) https://t.co/UGMeWJO2WZ

Whenever Punk's name comes into the conversation, it will always be a contentious topic, which is why Twitter is both for and against the former WWE Champion returning to All Elite Wrestling.

Underneath the tweet embedded were comments left by wrestling fans, with some agreeing with Dax Harwood in wanting everyone to get along. At the same time, there are others that never want to see CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling again.

@WrestlePurists Even though it’s Punk’s fault, I feel it may be a learning experience for Omega & Bucks to be more mindful in their duties as EVPs. Bret tore out a hunk of Shawn’s hair and they still coexisted do anything is possible.
@WrestlePurists A Kenny vs punk match on ppv would be AEW's highest gate and buy rate easily. I am hoping they see sense and dollar signs and some how get it done
@WrestlePurists If they can make it work it will be the boost that aew needs. If Kenny and bucks truely care then they would try make it work. I’m sure they probably have tried to and ball will be on punks court. Let’s see if it happens
@WrestlePurists Facts, CMFTR VS The Elite is money 💰 https://t.co/yvaCyAnEe0
@WrestlePurists bringing back someone that almost destroyed the company doesnt seem like the best idea
@WrestlePurists Punk is the problem, Dax is just annoying now
@UlyssesVentura @WrestlePurists Bucks are the problem. Not a fan of punk but the guy was right about those two.
@WrestlePurists I’m hoping there’s a way for everyone to bury the hatchet, start over, do business as well. But if I have to chose I’m glad the Elite are back. There’s no excuse for Punk’s behavior at the presser.
@WrestlePurists Too late for that. Actions have consequences. CM Punk was one of my favorites but I don't wanna see him in the ring ever again.
@WrestlePurists AEW doesn't need Punk. At this point there is more than enough history and evidence that shows Punk doesn't play well with others for very long. Also taking into account his age and injury record, he's not a reliable "top guy" even if he does sell t-shirts.
@WrestlePurists If they could turn this into a storyline it’d be the best story in AEW’s history and could bring in so many new viewers if executed correctly but we can only hope
@WrestlePurists Never going to happen. All them have huge egos.
@WrestlePurists Have Punk apologize on Dynamite 😂
@WrestlePurists It will be best for business if they make it work
@WrestlePurists it could be THE FEUD that defines AEW and propels it forward.
@WrestlePurists Nani?! A Punk and FTR vs The elite with Tony khan on pole match?
@WrestlePurists Totally agree. Could be a huge story line
@WrestlePurists @Lord7n Elite Vs CmFTR will be huge
@WrestlePurists Punk is known for being bitter and not letting things go but if anybody can maybe convince punk to apologize and put this all behind everybody it’s prolly Dax ! Go fax go!
@WrestlePurists Good luck getting Punk to let go of something lol Omega and The Bucks would put it behind them and do business but no way Punk will even though he’s the one who assaulted and trashed them
@WrestlePurists I never want to see Punk again.
@WrestlePurists Egos not gonna let that happen. On both sides.
@WrestlePurists Nah. That ship sailed
@WrestlePurists The Elite vs CMFTR has the potential to be THE wrestling feud of the 2020's.The Montreal Screwjob of our generation, but with an actual wrestling payoff. Please, just do it.
@WrestlePurists The money the elite vs ftr/punk would bring in. Hard to say no with declining numbers
@WrestlePurists Punk will retire before he works with the Elite.
All the signs are there that he’s coming back. twitter.com/wrestlepurists…
Would it be money? absolutely.Would Punk be able to actually let go of a grudge for once to make it work? Almost certainly not. twitter.com/WrestlePurists…
Yes I Agree With @DaxFTR It will be good for Business twitter.com/WrestlePurists…
I have my issues with Punk, but if him and The Elite could bury the hatchet. The amount of business they could pull would be insane twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

FTR's Dax Harwood spoke to CM Punk after AEW All Out 2022

AEW All Out featured some of the company's best matches of the year, including the final of the Trios Championship tournament, Swerve in our Glory vs. The Acclaimed, and the main event between CM Punk and Jon Moxley.

However, the show will always be remembered for what happened afterward between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite. But what happened after the dust had settled?

Dax FaceTimed CM Punk after Brawl Out. "I was like, 'Dude are you okay? Do you need me? I'll come right now to help you out or get you cleaned up or whatever, He said, 'No, no, everything's fine. It's died down, we're good.'"#AEW #AEWDynamite #CMPunk https://t.co/IFKU5n8hYb

Dax Harwood spoke on his FTR with Dax podcast about how he facetimed CM Punk after the "Brawl Out" incident. Harwood claimed that everything was fine by the time he spoke to Punk, but he also stated that he knew he was only getting a portion of the entire story by the time everything came out to the public.

What are your feelings about "Brawl Out?" Let us know in the comments section down below!

