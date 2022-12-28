"All the signs are there that he’s coming back" - Twitter convinced of Tony Khan possibly bringing back 6-time WWE World Champion to AEW

Wrestling fans from across the world have been talking at length recently about the possibility of Tony Khan potentially bringing one of AEW's top stars back to the company.
The star in question is, of course, CM Punk.
The Straight Edge Superstar has been absent from AEW TV since his involvement in the "Brawl Out" incident after the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022.
Recently, Punk was a hot topic among fans because of Dax Harwood, who spoke at length about the former AEW World Champion on the latest edition of his podcast, FTR with Dax.
Harwood also made a plea to Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks to get on the same page so they can do what's best for the business.
Whenever Punk's name comes into the conversation, it will always be a contentious topic, which is why Twitter is both for and against the former WWE Champion returning to All Elite Wrestling.
Underneath the tweet embedded were comments left by wrestling fans, with some agreeing with Dax Harwood in wanting everyone to get along. At the same time, there are others that never want to see CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling again.
FTR's Dax Harwood spoke to CM Punk after AEW All Out 2022
AEW All Out featured some of the company's best matches of the year, including the final of the Trios Championship tournament, Swerve in our Glory vs. The Acclaimed, and the main event between CM Punk and Jon Moxley.
However, the show will always be remembered for what happened afterward between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite. But what happened after the dust had settled?
Dax Harwood spoke on his FTR with Dax podcast about how he facetimed CM Punk after the "Brawl Out" incident. Harwood claimed that everything was fine by the time he spoke to Punk, but he also stated that he knew he was only getting a portion of the entire story by the time everything came out to the public.
