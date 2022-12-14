"All he is starving for and leaning on life is to be relevant" - WWE legend Ric Flair launches a verbal tirade at AEW personality

WWE legend Ric Flair did not hold back on a recent podcast when he let the world know how he felt about AEW commentator Jim Ross.

Flair and Ross have known each other for decades, having worked together in companies like WWE, WCW and Jim Crockett Promotions, with both men being seen as legends of the business.

However, their relationship has been rocky in recent months due to JR's involvement in the "Plane Ride from Hell" episode of the Vice TV series "Dark Side of the Ring," where the AEW announcer had a lot to say about Ric Flair's actions during the 2002 incident.

Speaking on his podcast, "To Be The Man," Ric Flair was asked about recent comments made by Jim Ross about former WWE executive John Laurinaitis, which led to Flair launching a verbal tirade on the legendary commentator.

"I know them both about the same. Jim Ross lost every bit of credibility with me in life, in spite of calling me the greatest wrestler of all time or whatever other bullsh*t, when he jumped on The Dark Side of Wrestling because all he is starving for and leaning on life is to be relevant because he ain’t." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Flair further noted that he was appalled when WCW mocked JR's Bells Palsy in 2000 while The Nature Boy was a part of the promotion, but admits that he doesn't appreciate the comments made by Ross, despite having reportedly made up.

"So I can forgive Jim Ross for Dark Side of Wrestling, which I have, because it’s not worth it, but I don’t appreciate it. Jerry Lawler texted me, I don’t know how he goes, he said, ‘What the f*ck did Ross mean that you got to know when to walk away from Ric Flair?’ Well, WWE learned when to walk away from Jim Ross. I’m going to the 30th reunion. Do you think he is?” (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Ric Flair wasn't the only one who felt the backlash from Dark Side of the Ring

The "Plane Ride from Hell" edition of Dark Side of the Ring was one of the most controversial episodes of the already controversial series for many reasons. Not only did Ric Flair suffer a career setback due to the backlash, but so did an ECW legend.

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer was suspended from his position in Impact Wrestling due to comments he made about Ric Flair's actions on the 2002 flight, with the "Innovator of Violence" leaving the company in November 2021.

Both Dreamer and Flair's careers did bounce back somewhat after the episode aired, as Tommy returned to Impact Wrestling in a backstage role in December 2021, while Flair had a hugely anticipated retirement match in July 2022, where he teamed with Andrade El Idolo beating Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

