"Almost came to a screeching halt" - Kenny Omega reflects on injury's impact during time away from AEW 

Kenny Omega has put his body on the line numerous times over the years, which was made clearer when he took time away to rehab multiple injuries. Omega recently reflected on the impact his time away had on his AEW career and the fears he had at the time.

The Cleaner had quite an impressive reign as the AEW World Champion for most of 2021, and some fans even compared it to Triple H's infamous "Reign of Terror." Unfortunately, Kenny Omega ended up losing the belt to Hangman Page and promptly took a few steps back.

During his Sports Illustrated interview, Omega recalled how getting into better shape during his hiatus nearly set him back even more.

“I was able to get myself into better shape in the time away because I had a goal and a vision. But it almost came to a screeching halt when I strained a tendon in my knee because I was pushing too hard."

PWUnlimited @PWUnlimited After not being seen since Full Gear last November, Kenny Omega has returned from injury to team with the Young Bucks in the Trios Title Tournament. #AEWDynamite After not being seen since Full Gear last November, Kenny Omega has returned from injury to team with the Young Bucks in the Trios Title Tournament. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/PGSokC2bv9

Kenny Omega continued, claiming that he wanted more from his time away than rehab.

“The time away wasn’t time to rest. That was time for me to put in the work. It was time to train two or three times a day, increasing the intensity of those sessions. I wanted to come away from the time away with something positive.” (H/T: Sports Illustrated)

The Elite recently faced Death Triangle on AEW Dynamite and took numerous shots at CM Punk. According to a rumor, those close to Punk were not happy at all.

Despite taking many shots at CM Punk on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega urged fans to let their gripes go

Throughout their Dynamite match, The Elite made a number of references to CM Punk. Matt Jackson seemingly purposely botched a Buckshot Lariat in a reference to Punk's failed attempt, while Omega performed his signature taunt and the GTS.

Promo Joe @PromoJoeYT CM Punk x Kenny Omega x The Young Bucks x Chicago x #AEWDynamite CM Punk x Kenny Omega x The Young Bucks x Chicago x #AEWDynamite https://t.co/VtFi83QhaX

However, shortly before AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega's Sports Illustrated interview aired, where the star had a much different attitude than he did on the show.

“This isn’t Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks against CM Punk," Omega continued. "It is people trying to show off their craft. You can boo Kenny Omega, or the Young Bucks, or CM Punk, but I hope people don’t forget we’re human beings struggling to show our art.” (H/T: Sports Illustrated)

Since Dynamite, many fans have called The Cleaner a hypocrite, while fans of The Elite have seemingly rallied behind the stars even more. Additionally, some fans now believe that CM Punk is on his way back. Unfortunately, until he recovers from his injury, fans will seemingly be left in the dark.

