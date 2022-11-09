"Already seen Bryan and [CM] Punk flushed down the toilet by him" - Twitter erupts with predictions for WWE megastar's booking after potential AEW debut

Tony Khan recently came under fire for his creative decisions in AEW, as fans cited Bryan Danielson and CM Punk as examples of shoddy booking.

Since its inception in 2019, AEW has emerged as a serious competitor to WWE's monopoly in the pro-wrestling business. The addition of big names like Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho has certainly helped, as they lent some much-needed credibility to the young promotion.

However, multiple injuries and underwhelming booking has hampered the rise of the Jacksonville-based company. Fans are frequently seen bashing seemingly random matches, which sometimes deliver in quality but are often devoid of any buildup.

Veteran manager Jim Cornette recently commented on how Tony Khan would probably even fumble John Cena's booking if the megastar ever joined the Jacksonville-based company.

This has prompted a number of fans to take to Twitter and express their opinions on the matter.

C.J./Jonezy Lee @CJ02443296 @ringsidenews_ I don't think TK would know how to properly book John Cena, although I think it's a moot point though. John Cena would never work for another wrestling company then again I could be wrong I never thought Jericho would either and he's thriving. @ringsidenews_ I don't think TK would know how to properly book John Cena, although I think it's a moot point though. John Cena would never work for another wrestling company then again I could be wrong I never thought Jericho would either and he's thriving.

Sat_flora @SatFlora @ringsidenews_ If Tony khan had a young John Cena he would end up as blade. A young dean Ambrose would end up as butcher. @ringsidenews_ If Tony khan had a young John Cena he would end up as blade. A young dean Ambrose would end up as butcher.

Moose @BigMoose803 @ringsidenews_ John cena going 45 minutes with wheeler yuta on an episode of rampage after being a surprise signing and yielding 400k views because WON refused to leak his signing. @ringsidenews_ John cena going 45 minutes with wheeler yuta on an episode of rampage after being a surprise signing and yielding 400k views because WON refused to leak his signing. 😭😭😭

James Howson @BigFmJimmy @ringsidenews_ He'd have him put Orange Cassidy or Jungle Boy over @ringsidenews_ He'd have him put Orange Cassidy or Jungle Boy over

Zinnzade @Zinnzade @ringsidenews_ No. He likes niche things as does his audience and that’s what he focuses on. We’ve already seen Bryan and Punk flushed down the toilet by him. @ringsidenews_ No. He likes niche things as does his audience and that’s what he focuses on. We’ve already seen Bryan and Punk flushed down the toilet by him.

Brendan Mannik @Inukness @ringsidenews_ They can't even book real talented wrestlers right. Andrade, Malakai or even FTR. TK isn't a wrestling mastermind. He's just the one who signs the checks. I'm pretty sure the real wrestlers make the best matches and he just goes "uh huh" "yea?" "That sounds great" @ringsidenews_ They can't even book real talented wrestlers right. Andrade, Malakai or even FTR. TK isn't a wrestling mastermind. He's just the one who signs the checks. I'm pretty sure the real wrestlers make the best matches and he just goes "uh huh" "yea?" "That sounds great"

Jim Cornette recently slammed Tony Khan for another AEW signing's introduction

Tony Khan's handling of Jeff Jarrett's debut was also criticized by Jim Cornette, who explained how the storyline made no sense.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran stated his thoughts on Jeff Jarrett becoming All Elite.

“For Tony [Khan] to do a surprise debut of a heel that comes in, breaks a guitar over one of the babyface’s heads, busts him open, announces he’s going to f**k with everybody there because they’re all a bunch of f**king kids basically, and body bags are on the way, and the owner of the company an hour later says welcome Jeff [Jarrett] you’re going to be an executive. These two things cannot coexist can they? What the f**k, why?”[5:54-6:26]

It remains to be seen what Jeff Jarrett will be doing in the next couple of weeks, aside from his backstage work.

