Tony Khan has continued on his signing spree as he recently acquired the services of several renowned performers. However, Khan's decision hasn't gone well with WWE veteran Jim Cornette, who criticized the AEW President on his podcast.

AEW's most recent signings include The Kingdom (fka Honor no More), consisting of Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven. The trio debuted at Rampage in Toronto by attacking FTR and Shawn Spears. A couple of weeks later, Taven unsuccessfully challenged for the TNT Championship.

On the most recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the former WWE manager noted that Taven and Bennett are valuable acquisitions for AEW. However, he said that Khan seemingly has no room to showcase the stable's potential.

"What is he [Tony Khan] doing? If you don't have room to use these guys [Taven, Bennett and Kanellis] now, then don't bring them in and just ruin their careers. Just destroy 'em on national television, wait six months until some more of these goddamn, self-trained, entitled, nepotism f***ing victims that got their jobs because who their friends are. Self-destruct to get a fight, you got to get rid of them and then bring the good talent in and use them," Cornette said. [4:18 - 4:51]

The legendary manager claimed that if the executive signed WWE veteran John Cena, he would relegate the latter to AEW Dark due to lack of television time.

"I swear to God right now, if he had the opportunity to sign John Cena, Tony Khan I'm talking about and he already had Wednesday night's TV written, he would sign John Cena and put him in a f**king dark match on YouTube because he just didn't have room," he added. [4:53 - 5:08]

A WWE executive reportedly had discussions with AEW stars Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H initially considered signing The Kingdom to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

However, it allegedly didn't come to fruition as Kanellis, Bennett, and Taven instead signed multi-year deals with AEW after FTR vouched for them.

After Taven's loss to Wardlow in the TNT Championship bout on October 28, it will be interesting to see if he and Bennett will resume their rivalry with FTR.

