Alter Bridge reacts to Cope's entrance at AEW Grand Slam Australia

AEW Grand Slam Australia saw one of the most surreal moments in the company’s history and it took place during Cope’s magical entrance. Now, the band that made the song has reacted to it.

Ad

Cope has been coming out to the song Metalingus by Alter Bridge ever since his time in WWE. It has become so synonymous with him that the fans enjoy the song and the theater that accompanies it. Such were the scenes at Grand Slam Australia as Cope made his entrance.

After making his way to the ring, the music stopped, but that did not stop the fans from singing the song. It was a special moment indeed, and Cope was seen getting emotional. The band that played the song, Alter Bridge, took note of the incident and took to X/Twitter to comment on it.

Ad

Trending

“This is just incredible! Listen to the sold out arena in Australia sing at the end 👊🏻@RatedRCope @AEW #Metalingus.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cope revealed a heartbreaking detail before AEW Grand Slam Australia

Cope had a very unfortunate ending to his Brisbane Brawl match at AEW Grand Slam Australia as he and Jay White lost their match to The Death Riders. Cope passed out after a Bulldog Chokehold by Jon Moxley and their opponents won via technical submission.

Before the match, Cope had revealed that this would be the last time he would be performing in Australia and that the realization had dawned on him only recently. He was speaking with Dejay Reed when he said:

Ad

“I mean now I realize I have to really enjoy it because let's face it, this is the last time I'm gonna perform in Australia right? So, knowing that and going in with that mindset makes it [little bit more special] yeah.”

The fact that he said that before the match made his loss at the show all the more disappointing to his fans. It will be interesting to see what plans are in store for him in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback