"Always loved Triple H" - Twitter convinced current WWE Superstar is done with Tony Khan for good

Wrestling fans have been debating the likelihood that current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes could make his return to AEW.

The American Nightmare helped to establish AEW alongside Tony Khan and the Elite in 2019. Rhodes spent three years with the company as a talent and an EVP and held the TNT title for a record three times.

He did what had been thought impossible when he returned to WWE earlier this year. Re-emerging at WrestleMania 38, Cody returned with his AEW presentation to defeat Seth Rollins. He is currently injured after suffering a torn pectoral while training, although he is expected to return to the company at the top of 2023.

Samoa Joe is the current TNT Champion in AEW and the World TV Champion in ROH. After defending his TV title at the Final Battle, Joe discussed potential challengers for his TNT crown in the post-event press conference. During which, he namedropped former titleholders Cody and Miro.

The brief mention sparked debate amongst fans about whether he will return at some stage. But there were those adamant that would not be the case. The user below, for example, said that Rhodes has issues with Tony Khan and admiration for Triple H.

Other fans were excited by the mention of Miro. The Redeemer has had just four AEW matches this year, but fans clearly felt that a feud with Joe could work well.

Flip Gordon credited the WWE star and the Elite for helping his career

Before AEW, Cody was on a mission to prove his worth following his 2016 release from WWE. He gained celebrity status alongside Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks as the Elite, using the popularity to promote their All In event.

Former NJPW star Flip Gordon was a major part of the event. He recently credited Cody and the Elite for their roles in his career.

"I think The Elite and Cody Rhodes really helped me. I think Being The Elite 100% helped me. I think just being in it at the right time, with the right style, with the right attitude, I think, really took me a lot of places," Flip Gordon said.

Gordon defied Cody Rhodes to enter All In's Over Budget Battle Royal, winning the match to get a shot at the ROH title later. He lost the title match later in the event but ultimately earned Cody's respect.

