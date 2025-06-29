"Am I getting called up to be fired" - Major AEW star recalls big worry due to one WWE incident

A top AEW star looked back at a moment from five and a half years ago during her time in WWE. She said that at the time, her first thought was that she would be fired from the company.

Deonna Purrazzo has been signed with AEW for the past year and a half but has also had brief stints with other promotions, including ROH, Stardom, TNA, and WWE.

During her recent appearance on the Lightweights podcast, The Virtuosa talked about how she and Chelsea Green got the call-up for a match on the main roster in December 2019 during tapings for an episode of WWE RAW. She could not believe it happened, and her first thought was that this might be one of her last matches for the company, as she might be getting fired.

"Chelsea [Green] and I were actually both at RAW that day, and we got a text, maybe like Saturday night, [saying] 'You're booked for Monday Night RAW. Please confirm you got this text message.' At least when I was there, like, they would sit you in a room and like have a camera on you and be told like, 'You're getting called up,' and it would be like a huge thing. Or they do the Draft, and you watch them get called up like, 'Yeah, I just got a text message.' And I was like, 'Did you mean to send this to me? Is this really happening? Am I getting called up to be fired?' is what I thought. Like, I'm going to go to RAW and they're going to fire me."

She talked about the whole experience, since it was a last-minute move at the time. Purrazzo ended up taking on Asuka that night.

"I think we were in Des Moines, Iowa, and we both kept being like, 'Just pretend like this isn't happening so we don't get disappointed if nothing happens.' Like, we have no idea why we're there, and literally last minute — it was a double taping because it was right before Christmas — she was wrestling Charlotte Flair, and I was wrestling Asuka, and we were told like, I don't know, 5 or 6 p.m. that day. So it was just like last minute — that's like a theme of my career." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

The former WWE Superstar wants to be at AEW All In

It is almost two weeks until All In: Texas, and AEW has announced that the men's and women's Casino Gauntlet match will be taking place at the pay-per-view.

During her interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Deonna Purrazzo expressed her desire to be included in the match. After missing All In last year, she hoped to be in this one, as she wished to win the Casino Gauntlet match.

She also wanted the opportunity to face either of the two former WWE Superstars, Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone, who would be competing for the AEW Women's World Championship that same night.

"It’s for a World Championship opportunity and if I wanna wrestle Mercedes Moné or if I want to have a rematch with Toni Storm which I’ve never had yet, I need to be in that match and then I need to win that match so it’s huge implications for the rest of what our new calendar year will look like." [H/T Fightful]

Purrazzo didn't find much success in WWE, but she's managed to build herself up. However, her AEW run has also been lackluster and it remains to be seen if she can turn it around for the rest of the year.

