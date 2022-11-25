"am sure Kenny Omega asked for permission" - Twitter left in splits following AEW star's usage of CM Punk's signature move inspired by Bullet Club member

The Twitteratti did not miss Kenny Omega's usage of the GTS on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, prompting an outpouring of reactions on social media.

While many believed that the finisher was a tongue-in-cheek way for the Cleaner to taunt CM Punk, the former has seemingly made it clear that it was a tribute to his former tag-team partner, Kenta. Omega and Kenta had previously been stablemates in the faction, Bullet Club.

It should be noted that Kenta had previously been openly critical of CM Punk stealing his finisher. Furthermore, Kenta was not allowed to use the GTS for four years, due to Punk using it as his signature move.

With Kenny Omega recently opting to showcase the move on Dynamite, the wrestling world erupted with reactions to the segment on social media.

Grainmaker Wrestling Podcast @GrainmakerPod Last night was long term story telling at its finest.



Kenny Omega honouring his former tag partner Kenta was tremendous. Last night was long term story telling at its finest. Kenny Omega honouring his former tag partner Kenta was tremendous. https://t.co/qrRqScsnlL

P a z @the1PAZ Kenny Omega there hitting the Go To Sleep, no doubt a heartfelt tribute to Japanese wrestler KENTA, not only the creator of the move but the man who made it famous. Kenny Omega there hitting the Go To Sleep, no doubt a heartfelt tribute to Japanese wrestler KENTA, not only the creator of the move but the man who made it famous.

JoshChig @JoshChig Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX Thank you, @KENTAG2S . Always a good brother. Bullet Club 4-Life amirite? Thank you, @KENTAG2S . Always a good brother. Bullet Club 4-Life amirite? Even if you're a CM Punk fan, acknowledging KENTA for the GTS will always be the right thing to do. Kenny Omega got it right. twitter.com/KennyOmegamanX… Even if you're a CM Punk fan, acknowledging KENTA for the GTS will always be the right thing to do. Kenny Omega got it right. twitter.com/KennyOmegamanX…

Nick Noel @GriiffinNoel



#AEW Kenny Omega makes wrestling history again. He becomes the first man to steal a move from KENTA and actually thank him #AEW Dynamite #AEW onTBS Kenny Omega makes wrestling history again. He becomes the first man to steal a move from KENTA and actually thank him #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS

SLAM MAN @main_eventer Clearly Kenny Omega was calling out KENTA with that GTS. Clearly Kenny Omega was calling out KENTA with that GTS.

TheSurge @GuruOfAllThings kenta trending, people saying omega took HIS move lol. kenta trending, people saying omega took HIS move lol.

Bryan Wayne @mrhappybw I am sure Kenny Omega asked for permission from Kenta to use that move…… #AEWDynamite I am sure Kenny Omega asked for permission from Kenta to use that move…… #AEWDynamite

The former AEW World Champion recently broke his silence on the CM Punk controversy

Much to everyone's surprise, Kenny Omega recently brought up the topic of CM Punk's recent strained relationship with AEW.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Cleaner stated the following:

“There are things no one can talk about, so I’d encourage people to let it go,” Omega said. “It doesn’t change that we want a team effort in AEW. I don’t even mean implicitly myself and my opponent. It also means the referee, the fans, the people who set up the ring, everyone–even a technical error can ruin the memory of a match." (H/T: SportsIllustrated)

Kenny Omega further mentioned how he only wants the best for pro-wrestling and its future. He also stated that there is no information to be released about the incident.

With The Elite and Omega seemingly moving on from the unfortunate events at All Out, it remains to be seen what the future holds for them in Tony Khan's company.

