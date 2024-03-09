Amanda Huber issues clarification after getting heat over her comments about The Rock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is known for his fiery promos, and Amanda Huber is in the news for wading into a controversy caused by the promo that he and Cody Rhodes cut on Friday Night Smackdown.

The promo had The People's Champion talk about the age difference between The American Nightmare and his elder siblings. On her X, Huber pointed out that the Rock's two daughters are almost 20 years apart. After fans started trolling her, she issued a clarification.

"The amount of people in my replies, 'He’s a HEEL', 'You know it’s scripted right?', 'Why are you so sensitive about this?' I thought it was a funny tweet about a tv show I watch. Damn. It’s not that serious," she posted.

After leaving WWE, Huber's late husband, AEW star Brodie Lee, had a fantastic run in the Jacksonville-based company. Amanda supported Rhodes earlier in his career when he began his feud with Roman Reigns.

The feud between The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes is currently one of the most intense, with several back-stories and real-life incidents attributed to the individuals involved coming to an in-ring storyline.

The Rock and Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes and The Tribal Chief are up for a bout at WrestleMania 40, and the current concept is that of an entire family - The Bloodline, standing up against Rhodes. Another match set up for the Show of all Shows is tag-team action between Cody, Seth, Roman, and Rock.

Fans are wondering if Cody's elder half-brother, Dustin Rhodes, could walk into WrestleMania to save Rhodes., However, some issues might not let that happen. The former Goldust has signed a major and long-lasting contract with AEW. Rhodes is currently partnered with Seth Rollins.

