Amanda Huber responds to a nasty post over her comments about The Rock following WWE SmackDown

Former WWE and AEW star, late Brodie Lee's (aka John Huber) wife, Amanda Huber recently commented on The Rock's promo on SmackDown. She received a hateful comment regarding her late husband and has now responded to the same.

On the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, The Rock insulted Cody Rhodes by calling him his father's mistake citing the difference between his and his brother, Dustin Rhodes' age. While The Great One was clearly embracing his heel character, the promo led to online backlash.

The late great former AEW star, Brodie Lee's (aka John Huber) wife, Amanda Huber also took a shot at The Rock on X/Twitter citing the 20-year age gap between his own daughters. This led to a disrespectful user making a distasteful joke regarding Amanda's husband, Brodie Lee, a former AEW TNT Champion.

"Atleast he will be at mania can’t say the same for your old man 🤷🏼"

The disrespectful comment didn't stop as another fan joined in to belittle Amanda for her comments. Following the disrespect, the AEW production team member finally broke her silence and wrote that she should have known that commenting on a TV program would have gotten her hateful comments.

"My bad. Lesson learned that voicing my opinion on a tv program I’ve loved since I was a little kid means I deserved to be belittled & mocked for my dead husband. I totally brought it on myself."

Cody Rhodes got his revenge on The Rock

At the WrestleMania 40 presser event in Las Vegas weeks ago, The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes for disrespecting the Anoa'i family. After weeks and weeks of taking shots at each other, The American Nightmare finally came face-to-face with The Great One last Friday on SmackDown.

As mentioned earlier, The People's Champ disrespected Cody by calling him his father's mistake, citing his age gap with his brother. Rhodes, however, didn't back down and slapped Dwayne Johnson, exacting revenge for the slap he got weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the dynamic between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline continues to get interesting heading into Wrestlemania 40. It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare will manage to finish his story.

