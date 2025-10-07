Amanda Huber sends an emotional message on the 5th anniversary of Brodie Lee’s last match

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the late Brodie Lee's final wrestling match, and his widow, Amanda Huber, has shared an emotional message referencing it. Brodie Lee (formerly Luke Harper) joined AEW in early 2020 and made a promising start to his career in the promotion. However, in an extremely unfortunate turn of events, the Exalted One passed away in December 2020 due to complications from a disease called Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Many would agree that Lee's most iconic work in AEW was his rivalry with then-All Elite Wrestling star Cody Rhodes. Five years ago today, Brodie Lee wrestled his final match in the promotion, which was a brutal dog collar match against the American Nightmare for the TNT Championship. Now, his widow and All Elite Wrestling personality, Amanda Huber, has referenced that match.Taking to X, Amanda reshared a clip from the dog collar match with an emotional message that implied she can't believe it's been five years since Lee's last bout in Tony Khan's promotion.&quot;Remember what I was saying about the universe being weird? 5 whole years,&quot; wrote Huber.Check out Amanda's post on X below:Chris Jericho recently shared a heartfelt message in remembrance of Brodie Lee. Although his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion was brief, Lee (fka Luke Harper in WWE) left a lasting impression on his colleagues. One of those stars is Chris Jericho, who has been absent from All Elite Wrestling since April. Amid his hiatus, the former AEW World Champion posted a picture on his Instagram stories with Lee from their time in WWE, where he was seen performing an Enziguri on the Exalted One. Along with the photo, Y2J also added an emotional message stating that he misses him.&quot;MISS YOU MY FRIEND,&quot; wrote JerichoMeanwhile, Le Champion has been strongly linked with a return to the Stamford-based promotion during his absence, although he himself has remained on the fence about his future. Only time will tell if Y2J returns to WWE.