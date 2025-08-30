6-time WWE World Champion remembers Brodie Lee (Luke Harper); sends heartfelt message

A former six-time WWE World Champion recently shared a heartfelt message in remembrance of the late Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper). The duo were colleagues in both AEW and the Stamford-based promotion.
It's been almost five years since the world of wrestling mourned the loss of a great wrestler in Brodie Lee. Previously known as Luke Harper, Lee joined AEW in March 2020. The Exalted One is best remembered for his brutal rivalry with Cody Rhodes in the Jacksonville-based promotion. For those unaware, Lee died from complications caused by Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, but the star made a lasting impact on many lives while he was alive, including his former colleague Chris Jericho.
Jericho, a former WWE Undisputed Champion, two-time WCW Champion, and three-time World Heavyweight Champion, recently remembered Lee by posting a photo of him on his Instagram story. In the picture, Jericho is shown performing an Enziguri on Lee during their time in World Wrestling Entertainment. Along with the image, Y2J also shared that he missed his friend.
"MISS YOU MY FRIEND," wrote Jericho.
WWE legend Chris Jericho shares a photo with another legend
Amid his absence from AEW, their inaugural World Champion and wrestling legend, Chris Jericho, has been active on social media.
Recently, there have been rumors about Jericho being on his way back to the sports entertainment juggernaut. Amid these rumors, the veteran has been active on social media and recently shared a photo of himself on Instagram meeting up with singing legend Paul McCartney.
"Made a new friend tonight….," Jericho wrote.
You can check out his Instagram post here.
Meanwhile, Jericho last competed in AEW in April of this year at Double or Nothing. Amid the swirling rumors of an impending return to WWE, it will be interesting to see if Y2J ever returns to the Tony Khan-led promotion.
