  Chris Jericho drops unexpected surprise with legend amid WWE return rumors

Chris Jericho drops unexpected surprise with legend amid WWE return rumors

By Aashrit Satija
Published Aug 29, 2025 10:48 GMT
Chris Jericho is a former WWE champion [Image credits: stars
Chris Jericho is a former WWE champion

Former World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho recently took to social media to share a surprise with a legendary name amid rumors of his return to WWE. The legend in question is Paul McCartney, the lead singer of The Beatles.

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. After making a huge name in World Wrestling Entertainment by winning several titles, Y2J joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019. He was last seen inside the ring at AEW Dynasty on April 6, 2025, where he dropped the ROH World Title against Bandido. Amid his absence from the Tony Khan-led promotion, Jericho is heavily rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Amid these rumors, Jericho recently took to Instagram to share an unexpected collab with legendary singer Paul McCartney. In the post's caption, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion suggested that McCartney was his friend now.

"Made a new friend tonight….," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Dutch Mantell believes Chris Jericho should return as an agent in WWE

During a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran said that he believed Chris Jericho should return to WWE under a new managerial role or as an agent.

Mantell added that he felt Y2J's "better days" as an in-ring performer were behind him.

"If it were me, I would be interested in him as an agent and/or a manager, or some kind of mouthpiece. In the ring, I think his better days are behind him, and I think we'll even tell you the same thing," Mantell said.

Chris Jericho has already proven his worth in World Wrestling Entertainment and in All Elite Wrestling as well. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything to bring the former World Heavyweight Champion back to the Stamford-based promotion.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
