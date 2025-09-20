Amid Rumors, TNA Star Makes Sudden Appearance During AEW-Related Show

TNA and WWE entered a partnership this year. Both companies were once fierce rivals. However, their recent relationship has shaken the professional wrestling industry. Total Nonstop Action Wrestling has a strong women's division. The reigning TNA Knockouts World Championship is Ash by Elegance (FKA Dana Brooke). Furthermore, the controversial Tessa Blanchard rejoined the company last year and has had an impressive run so far. It remains to be seen if the former TNA World Champion will win gold in the company again. However, she was recently spotted at a CMLL event. Tessa Blanchard was spotted attending the CMLL 92nd Anniversary show. The Mexican promotion is in a partnership with AEW, and the event featured a championship match between Mistico and MJF. It is rumored that the 30-year-old will join WWE someday. However, it is unlikely that it will happen anytime soon. Even though she is an immensely talented performer, allegations of bullying and racism make it hard for fans to get behind her. Apart from being the company's only female World Champion in history, Blanchard is a former Knockouts World Champion. She has also held the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship once and the CMLL World Women's Tag Team Championship once with Lluvia. According to former WWE star Lance Storm, former TNA World Champion Tessa Blanchard should have apologised for the allegations against her In a December 2024 conversation with Figure Four Daily, wrestling veteran Lance Storm said that it would have been wise if Blanchard had apologized for the allegations against her. &quot;I think she would have been smart to apologize, say, 'I was young and stupid,' ages ago because people have been forgiven for much less, faster. Not issuing that apology made it drag out a long period of time.&quot; said Storm. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Blanchard in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. Hopefully, she will become world champion again someday.