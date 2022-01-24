"Let's do it!" - Sammy Guevara responds to AEW star's mixed tag match challenge

Sammy Guevara is one of the hottest stars on the AEW roster. The self-proclaimed "Spanish God" is the current interim-TNT Champion. He'll have to face Cody Rhodes at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break to unify the belt, either in defeat or victory.

AEW star Dante Martin is reportedly dating Skye Blue, a wrestler featured on AEW Dark and sometimes Rampage. Blue is currently not signed to AEW, but she jokingly suggested a mixed tag match alongside Martin against Guevara and his girlfriend, Tay Conti. Guevara then responded to the challenge via Twitter.

Sammy Guevara and Conti have not made any appearances as a couple in AEW so far. A tag team match with the duo seems likely, especially after Adam Cole and Britt Baker took on Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander last week. But this exchange could just be playful banter.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have been very public with their relationship after initially denying it

Since confirming their relationship on New Year's Eve, Guevara and Conti have not shied away from showing it off to fans.

Sammy Guevara and his ex-fiance, Pam Nizio broke up in early December 2021 after issuing a statement about the end of their relationship. Initially, fans eagerly jumped on the news and even accused Conti of "stealing" Guevara from Nizio. This reaction prompted a response from Guevara in an attempt to clear the air and set the record straight.

The couple is now happily sharing their happy moments on social media and even training together. For Skye Blue and Dante Martin, this progress could mean that they will end up having the pitched tag team match sometime soon.

There has been no official word from AEW on whether or not they'll continue to have mixed tag matches in the near future. Regardless, many wrestlers are seemingly excited about wrestling alongside their significant others.

