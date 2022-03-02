AEW star comments ahead of match against Adam Cole and reDRagon on Dynamite

AEW star Alex Reynolds is set to take on Adam Cole and reDRagon (the team of Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly), along with his stablemates John Silver and "Hangman" Adam Page, on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Reynolds and Silver have been long-time members of the Dark Order, formerly led by the former TNT Champion, the late Jon Huber.

Meanwhile, Cole and ReDragon have been teammates since their stint on NXT as part of the Undisputed Era. The former NXT stable was reunited when Cole & reDRagon signed with AEW.

Page will face Cole for the AEW Championship at the Revolution 2022 pay-per-view. The Millennial Cowboy has defeated the likes of Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, and Lance Archer during in his recent run.

Here's a tweet from Reynolds promoting the upcoming tag-team match-up.

Don’t miss Tomorrow night we team up with the @AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page to take on BUDGE and ReDRagon.Don’t miss #AEWDynamite tomorrow night at 8pm on TBS Tomorrow night we team up with the @AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page to take on BUDGE and ReDRagon. Don’t miss #AEWDynamite tomorrow night at 8pm on TBS https://t.co/3raO4OKESE

AEW Champion Adam Page and challenger Adam Cole's rivalry is heating up

The Panama City Playboy challenged Adam Page for the World Championship following the the latter's victory over Lance Archer on Dynamite. ReDragon and The Young Bucks attacked the World Champion following the challenge, helping Cole stand tall over his opponent in the process.

However, on the next episode of Dynamite, John Silver saved Page from another reDRagon and Young Bucks beatdown, thus prompting Page to tell a story about Cole. This further ignited the seeds for their upcoming Championship match at Revolution.

The upcoming tag-team match on Dynamite will be a momentum builder for both Page and Cole before their title match on the Revolution pay-per-view.

It will be interesting to see who walks out of Revolution with the World Championship in his possession.

