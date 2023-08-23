An emotional Adam Cole wants to reconcile with 4-time WWE champion

Adam Cole will compete in one of the biggest matches of his career on Sunday at All In 2023. He recently discussed his current equation with Roderick Strong after the two had a falling out on AEW TV.

The Panama City Playboy struggled to gain momentum in All Elite Wrestling before being sidelined due to an injury. Upon his return, he was paired with world champion MJF and the two have delivered a compelling storyline in recent weeks.

Adam Cole and MJF initially despised one another but have now resolved their differences to become a formidable pair. Meanwhile, Cole's long-time friend, Roderick Strong, is convinced that MJF will ultimately betray the former NXT Champion. He is also displeased with Cole's budding friendship with The Devil.

During a recent interview on Under The Ring, Adam Cole opened up about his relationship with Roderick Strong amid his growing friendship with MJF. He mentioned that the 4-time WWE champion wasn't answering his calls.

“I know, man, god. I’m waiting for him [Strong] to return my calls. It’s an emotional time. I know he’s frustrated about a lot of things, I wish me, him and Max [MJF] could sit down in a room and just talk this thing out.” (H/T: Fightful)

Expand Tweet

During the same chat, Cole was asked about his health leading up to his AEW World Championship match against MJF on August 27. The star discussed his doubts and struggles after his concussion, mentioning he was in good shape.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Adam Cole believes MJF has exceeded everyone's expectations

Cole's pairing with Friedman has surprisingly gotten over with fans, and they are met with loud cheers by the AEW audience. The duo has used the Double Clothesline as their finisher, proving they can even popularize generic moves.

During the same conversation with Under The Ring, Adam Cole praised his tag team partner for his remarkable wrestling ability and promos.

"I knew he was going to be special. But I think he's exceeded everyone's — including himself — expectations as far as how great he's really become. He has his entire career ahead of him, and he's proven time and time again how amazing he is in the ring, how amazing he is on the microphone." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Expand Tweet

Adam Cole further praised Friedman for his dedication to pro wrestling, claiming that the latter was yet to reach his prime. It remains to be seen who will walk away with the AEW World Championship after All In.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot