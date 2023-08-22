Major update on Adam Cole's health ahead of AEW All In

With AEW All In just a few days away, fans and stars alike are gearing up for what is set to be one of the biggest wrestling shows of all time. One man seemingly ready to take center stage at the Wembley Stadium showcase is Adam Cole. He recently spoke on the Under The Ring podcast about the upcoming event.

Cole is set to headline All In when he challenges his on-screen best friend MJF for the AEW World Championship. The former Undisputed Era member provided a health update ahead of the monumental bout:

"Oh, man, I feel great. I feel really, really good. I've been wrestling for 15 years and I remember thinking, you know, nine months is both a long time and then I would also trick myself into thinking, 'Oh, nine months isn't that long? I'll jump right back into it and I'll be totally fine.' There definitely was a re-learning curve when I came back. I think a lot of it had to do with the severity of what I went through. I remember being totally relieved and so happy that I was cleared by multiple doctors, but there still was that like, 'God, what if something else happens?' type of fear and I'm just being totally transparent and honest when it comes to that." [H/T: WrestleNews.co]

Cole had suffered a very serious concussion at last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view. So, the significance of his comeback and upcoming match is not lost on him.

"But now, as time has gone on, specifically, these past few months, I feel the best I have felt in years, honestly, like, both in the ring, on the microphone, while traveling, in my personal life, like everything that's happening right now, I could not be happier. I'm so thankful, so grateful to be able to be back in the ring doing what I love to do, and truth be told, I have never been more physically, mentally, emotionally, more ready for this giant event. I feel great. I feel really, really good."

Adam Cole and MJF have a second chance at becoming tag champions at AEW All In

While Adam Cole and MJF are slated to go toe-to-toe in AEW All In's main event, they will work alongside one another earlier in the night with the hopes of claiming tag team gold.

The 'Better Than You Bay Bay' duo will challenge Aussie Open for the Ring Of Honor Tag Team Championship during the Zero Hour pre-show.

Cole and Friedman previously challenged FTR for the AEW Tag Team Titles, but were unsuccessful in their efforts. They will be hoping to make up for this setback come August 27th.

