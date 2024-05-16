  • home icon
  • "And he botched it so hard" - Fans believe Jon Moxley did Randy Orton's move on AEW Dynamite

"And he botched it so hard" - Fans believe Jon Moxley did Randy Orton's move on AEW Dynamite

By Monika Thapa
Modified May 16, 2024 11:04 GMT
Randy Orton (left) and Jon Moxley (right) [Phot credits: WWE.com and AEW Facebook]

Did Jon Moxley perform a Randy Orton move on Dynamite? The IWGP World Champion had a match on this week's edition of Dynamite. He and his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Bryan Danielson took on NJPW World TV Champ Jeff Cobb and ROH World TV Champ Kyle Fletcher.

The match kicked off Wednesday's show, but even before the staring bell rang, Fletcher and Cobb attacked Moxley as the latter was making his way to the ring. Bryan quickly came to save his friend, and the match began a few moments later. The tag team bout was won by The BCC members via pinfall.

In a spot during the match, Jon Moxley delivered a cutter to Jeff Cob. After witnessing the move, some fans claimed that the cutter was in fact an RKO, and The Purveyor of Violence used Randy Orton's finisher on the show.

Here is what the fans had to say:

"And he botched it so hard," a viewer commented.
"It was so "outta nowhere" it wasn't even the right wrestler," wrote a fan.

Some fans believe that Moxley simply performed a cutter and it was not an RKO:

"I still call it a Diamond Cutter. RkO came soooo much later," this fan pointed out.
"Nice try dude orton didn’t invent the cutter," a user said.

Randy Orton picks his favorite RKO of all time

The RKO is a legendary finisher. The unpredictability of the move has helped it get over with the fans. Randy Orton has hit some unbelievable RKOs outta nowhere in the past.

The Viper recently did an interview with Adam's Apple, where he picked his favorite RKO of all time. He named a few of the good ones he delivered in the past before picking his recent favorite.

"I've had a few… a lot of people like the one with Evan Borne [Matt Sydal] out of the shooting star press; the one with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania [31] was big, off-the-curb stomp. I did one with Chad Gable where he was doing a moonsault, and I had never done that before. I was a little leery of that but I think most recently, on my debut, my return, I should say at WarGames in Survivor Series in November, I RKOed JD McDonagh off the top of the cage. Never done that before. So I'm going to go with that one, '' Randy Orton said.
youtube-cover

Orton returned to WWE last year at Survivor Series: WarGames after being on the shelf for more than a year and a half. He was on Team Cody Rhodes, which defeated Team Judgement Day at the event.

