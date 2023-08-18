"And y'all got on WWE for the zombie lumberjack match" - Hollywood star seemingly defends AEW's rival after Dynamite

Popular actor and rapper goes all out on AEW over the recent Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match on Dynamite, also comparing it to WWE. The Hollywood star in question is O'Shea Jackson Jr.

On this week's episode of Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling presented a Texas Chainsaw Massacre match ahead of the video game's release for endorsement purposes. The bout was between Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jerrett, and fans had huge expectations considering the two legends were sharing the ring for the first time in years.

Although the concept had potential, the match fell short of expectations and received massive backlash from fans on the internet. While the match failed to please fans, AEW succeeded in their endeavor, as they reportedly received a hefty amount for the video game promotion.

Meanwhile, along with fans, renowned personalities also didn't hold back while criticizing the disappointing Texas Chainsaw Massacre match. Famous actor O'Shea Jackson Jr., who is known to be a WWE fan, took a dig at the match on social media.

He also cited the infamous Zombie lumberjack match produced by the Stamford-based promotion two years ago.

Here is what he tweeted regarding the match:

"N**** I just saw leather face come out and chase a woman into the back during a match….. And y’all got on wwe for the zombie lumberjack match."

Expand Tweet

O'Shea Jackson Jr. also ranted against AEW recently

For some reason, O'Shea Jackson Jr. seems to dislike the Jacksonville-based Promotion, as he never misses a chance at taking a jibe at the company.

Recently, the popular actor went on an explicit rant against AEW while reacting to a fan who urged him to like both WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

Expand Tweet

Here's how O'Shea reacted to a fan's suggestion, also namedropping Cody Rhodes and Saraya.

"Lol I was totally down for it until the disses started to happen. Ironically, Cody was the first one to diss. And then shots from other wrestlers. And then finally when I found out they made Paige diss WWE when she didn’t want to. Or they tried to get her to do it or whatever I was like, 'Naaaah.' And also. I can admit when WWE does something wrong. But some of the fans I run into on here for AEW just swear it’s all “real wrestling” and that “Booker of the year” cr*p. And Melter [Dave Meltzer] in their pocket. I’m just like f**k it."

With multiple jibes on Tony Khan's promotion already taken by O'Shea Jackson Jr., fans should brace themselves for the future as well. Only time will tell whether any of the promotion staff respond to O'Shea's comments.