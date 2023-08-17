Ice Cube's son goes on an explicit rant against AEW, reacts to Saraya (fka Paige) dissing WWE

Popular Hollywood actor and rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr. has reacted to AEW stars taking shots at WWE on live television.

Pro wrestling has always been a part of pop culture, and numerous mainstream celebrities have consistently appeared in top promotions like WWE and AEW in different capacities. O'Shea is seemingly a long-time fan of the sport, as he recently shared his thoughts on top All Elite Wrestling stars like Saraya "dissing" the Stamford-based company.

A Twitter user recently urged his fellow fans to enjoy both WWE and All Elite Wrestling's products. In response, O'Shea mentioned that he echoed the same sentiments until stars from the Tony Khan-led company started taking shots at World Wrestling Entertainment. Ice Cube's son also highlighted how some viewers think AEW stars' in-ring work is far superior to that of WWE Superstars.

"Lol I was totally down for it until the disses started to happen. Ironically, Cody was the first one to diss. And then shots from other wrestlers. And then finally when I found out they made Paige diss WWE when she didn’t want to. Or they tried to get her to do it or whatever I was like, 'Naaaah.' And also. I can admit when WWE does something wrong. But some of the fans I run into on here for AEW just swear it’s all “real wrestling” and that “Booker of the year” cr*p. And Melter [Dave Meltzer] in their pocket. I’m just like f**k it."

You can view O'Shea's uncensored tweet via this link.

For those unaware, O'Shea referred to Saraya's debut promo in All Elite Wrestling, where she said, "It's so good to have a boss that finally listens to me." The former champion's comments didn't go down well with many.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. spray painted a replica version of the AEW world title

O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s abovementioned tweet is not the first time he has reacted to a development in the pro wrestling world. CM Punk recently revealed his "Real" AEW World Championship and spray-painted an "X" on the face of the title.

The popular rapper is seemingly a Punk supporter, as he posted a video on Twitter customizing a replica version of the championship belt in the same way as the WWE veteran.

You can view his tweet below:

A fan commented on O'Shea's post, welcoming him to the All Elite Wrestling family. However, the musician made it clear that he only customized the belt out of love for CM Punk and another undisclosed reason.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how the talents in the Jacksonville-based promotion respond to O'Shea's comments.