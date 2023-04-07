"I got asked to say a certain sentence" - Saraya regrets firing shots at WWE in her first AEW promo

AEW star Saraya has certainly turned a lot of heads since making her debut for the company, but the former WWE Divas Champion does feel remorse for firing a shot at her former employers.

The former Paige made her surprise debut on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in September 2022, declaring that AEW was 'her house' and immediately entering into a program with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

The week after her debut on the September 28th, 2022, edition of Dynamite, Saraya cut a promo where she said that "It's so good to have a boss that finally listens to me," implying that Vince McMahon never gave her the time of day.

However, looking back on the promo, Saraya regrets taking a shot at WWE, as she stated during an interview on Busted Open Radio that she was actually asked to say the line rather than it coming from her personally:

"The one thing I do wish I didn’t say, I got asked to say a certain sentence, the sentence where I was like, ‘Finally, a boss that listens to me’ I wish I didn’t take that low hanging fruit. I’ve always spoke highly of WWE because they helped me a lot. I love AEW. There is no reason to take that low hanging fruit and I feel that caused a lot of tribalism and negative reaction." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

The former WWE Divas Champion elaborated:

"There are some things you wish you didn’t say, and that’s one of them. I feel it would have gone smoother if I wouldn’t have said that. I understand why people were made, ‘but I’m playing a character. Be quiet.'” (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Saraya was fined due to the language she used in one of her recent promos

It's safe to say that Saraya has fully embraced the "Superstar" aspect of her character in AEW, as she is now part of The Outsiders alongside Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. The faction is determined to take out all the homegrown stars All Elite Wrestling has to offer.

Not only do The Outsiders have a problem with the AEW Originals, but they also dislike the fans, with Saraya recently using some rather strong language to describe what she thinks of them.

It was later revealed that the former WWE Divas Champion was fined for the language that she used and even apologized privately for her actions. It was also reported that, as a result of Saraya's promo, AEW sent a message to their entire roster, discouraging them from using vulgar language and gestures towards fans.

Do you think she went too far? Let us know in the comments section down below!

