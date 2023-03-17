Saraya (fka Paige) reportedly "apologized privately" after AEW Dynamite promo last night 

It is currently being reported that former WWE Superstar Saraya has been fined following her segment on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Jacksonville-based promotion made its Winnipeg debut this week. During the episode, The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho) showed up and addressed their actions over the past few weeks.

Saraya claimed that she was a miracle and called the fans neck-bearded t*ats. She also stated that her faction was the reason for the division to exist in the promotion.

“We show them that AEW is our house. You guys should be kissing the ground that we walk on, because without us, there wouldn’t be a division. You could boo all you want, but you are lucky we are here. I am a miracle. I don’t expect anything less from a bunch of neck-beard stinky t*ats,” Saraya said.

While making their way to the ring, the former WWE Divas Champion flipped off the crowd. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the tweet was completely true.

The promotion was unhappy with her use of profanity and showing the middle finger live on television and was thus fined an undisclosed amount of money.

The leader of The Outcasts took to Twitter to reveal that she was fined for her actions

"I indeed got fined for saying T*at on live TV @AEW #Outcasts," Saraya tweeted.

The former WWE Divas Champion also apologized to the authorities in private. The report also stated that there was a mass email sent to the roster stating the reason behind the fine.

Tony Khan has strengthened the AEW women's division by signing former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie

On the same episode of Dynamite, Jade Cargill wrestled Canadian-born star Nicole Matthews for her TBS title. Cargill's undefeated streak grew as she squashed Matthews in a matter of minutes.

Following the match, Cargill wanted a better challenger and out came former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie. As La Wera Loca made her arrival at the promotion, the TBS Champion backed out.

Following the segment, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that the former IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts Champion has signed with the promotion.

"Welcome to AEW, @thetayavalkyrie! Great to see a Canadian star arrive TONIGHT on TBS on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite in Winnipeg!" Tony Khan tweeted.

Khan also announced that former member of The Dark Order, Stu Grayson, has also become an All Elite for the second time in his career.

