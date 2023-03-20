Why did Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) get fined by AEW? Details on recent controversial segment

Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) found herself to be in deep waters after last week's AEW Dynamite. During the promotion’s Winnipeg debut, The Miracle allegedly went off script when she cut a promo alongside Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. Her profane words got a negative reaction from the crowd and also from the Jacksonville-based company.

The 30-year old megastar revealed on Twitter that she was fined an undisclosed amount for using the word 'neck beaded t*ats' on live television. Fightful reported the statement to be accurate and that she apologized privately for her actions. AEW also sent a 'mass email' to the locker room to discourage profanity and flashing the middle finger to the crowd.

Saraya's fellow Outcast members, Soho and Storm, used cuss words to address their competitors. The promotion found fault in The Miracle, apparently due to her unscripted body-shaming words. Here is an excerpt from the promo by Saraya last week.

"We show them that AEW is our house. You guys should be kissing the ground that we walk on, because without us, there wouldn’t be a division. You could boo all you want, but you are lucky we are here. I am a miracle. I don’t expect anything less from a bunch of neck-beard stinky t*ats.”

Fans on Twitter are discussing the segment along with the AEW star. The Miracle broke some good news recently by revealing that the amount she was fined went to a charity called Jacksonville Humane Society. It provides care to orphaned and abandoned shelter animals.

SARAYA @Saraya



Side note if you wanna donate too click the link below. Animals do not have the voices we have Wow 🥹🥰 @AEW doesn’t keep the fine money they give it to a charity of my choosing. I chose a humane society: jaxhumane.org . So l'm cussing for a good cause damn it!!Side note if you wanna donate too click the link below. Animals do not have the voices we have Wow 🥹🥰 @AEW doesn’t keep the fine money they give it to a charity of my choosing. I chose a humane society: jaxhumane.org. So l'm cussing for a good cause damn it!! Side note if you wanna donate too click the link below. Animals do not have the voices we have ❤️

The former Divas Champion featured in tonight’s episode of the new AETV series Biography: WWE Legends. It explored Paige’s success story in the Stamford-based promotion before her transition to Saraya in All Elite Wrestling.

Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) made an emphatic AEW debut last year

In 2017, the superstar formerly known as Paige was ruled out of in-ring action by WWE due to a neck injury. She then took to non-wrestling roles. Paige transitioned from being SmackDown General Manager to manager of the Kabuki Warriors before exiting WWE in June 2022.

Fans were left stunned when Saraya debuted in AEW in September last year. She was cleared to wrestle and went on to defeat former Women's World Champion Britt Baker at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

The Miracle is playing a key role in the faction feud that is developing on Dynamite. She allied with Toni Storm a few months ago, with Ruby Soho joining the fold at the Revolution pay-per-view. The Outcasts are currently hounding reigning champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

A current Champion in WWE just challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes