Which AEW star was penalized for usage of expletive terms on live television? Details on flabbergasting Dynamite segment disclosed

AEW revels in its non-PG rating to stay ahead of its competition. This week's Dynamite show was no exception, as several expletive terms were used to incite the crowd. However, a promo segment seemingly had severe consequences for a popular AEW star.

Tonight on Dynamite, Ruby Soho, Saraya, and Toni Storm addressed their issues in All Elite Wrestling. The newly formed team, known as ‘The Outcasts,’ took turns to give a piece of their mind. Soho blamed the audience and Tony Khan for favoring 'rookies,' entitling them. She spoke about how old foundations should be destroyed rather than rebuilt - reminiscent of the nWo's first promo in WCW.

While Ruby used the word 'b*tches' to refer to the competitors, Saraya went further in her verbal attacks. She claimed that The Outcasts built the Women's Division before calling the audience 'neck beaded stinky tw*ts.' She garnered a negative reaction with her words but also got penalized for the same. Following the promo, Saraya took to Twitter to reveal to her fans that she was fined for saying the word on live TV.

Whether the penalty is part of the storyline or real life is uncertain. In her latest tweet, she shared that the crowd's reaction was worth the fine.

Ruby Soho and Toni Storm, who termed the crowd 'fatzos,' seemingly weren't penalized as they haven't revealed anything publicly or on their social media accounts, unlike Saraya.

AEW Dynamite: The Outcasts have a semblance to The Outsider

The concept of AEW superstars uniting to declare war on their wrestling company isn't new, nor is their hatred for homegrown superstars who were pampered by the crowd. Officially formed last week by Saraya and Toni Storm, the rogue stable has similarities to The Outsiders of WCW.

Formed in 1996, The Outsiders comprised Kevin Nash (Diesel) and Scott Hall (Razor Ramon). The latter led a storyline invasion on WCW, which was said to be funded by the rival company, WWF.

After running roughshod in the tag team division, Hulk Hogan joined the duo to form the New World Order. The stable spread its branches to both America and Japan.

Given their wrestling background and former associations, huge expectations are attached to The Outcasts. A multi-woman feud involving Britt Baker D.M.D. and AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter as opponents was teased as the first chapter in the story for the heel faction. It remains to be seen how that will play out.

