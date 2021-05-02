Andrade challenges Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania 29

Andrade has been at the center of headlines since his sudden departure from WWE this past March.

After the recent announcement of his independent match against Alberto El Patron, another big match seems to be in the pipeline. At today's AAA Rey De Reyes event, Andrade teased a CMLL invading faction and made a challenge.

Andrade has challenged the current AAA Mega Champion, new IMPACT World Champion, and reigning AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to a title match at TripleMania 29.

This has to be considered one of the biggest potential matches of the year, with AAA bringing in a former WWE talent to meet the top star in AEW.

ANDRADE is in AAA... and he says HIS PRIMARY OBJECTIVE... is to face KENNY OMEGA AT TRIPLEMANIA for the AAA World Championship! pic.twitter.com/InwZTiEBQy — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) May 2, 2021

The news follows the announcement that Andrade will be part of the new Mexican-based promotion, Federacion Wrestling, alongside his friend ROH World Champion Rush and talent from AEW.

Andrade has definitely wasted no time in creating a wave of momentum and buzz around him since his departure from WWE.

Who will part of Andrade's group in AAA?

Andrade just challenged Kenny Omega to a match for the AAA World Championship at TripleMania. 😱 pic.twitter.com/q54qkGa9xl — Authors of Wrestling (@authofwrestling) May 2, 2021

Along with his monumental challenge to Kenny Omega, Andrade teased a new faction coming to AAA.

In his promo for the AAA Rey De Reyes event, the former WWE United States Champion teased a group of CMLL talent coming into the top promotion in Mexico. With Andrade's ties to Rush and Dragon Lee, it would not be surprising to see those two men join him in AAA.

Whatever is next for El Idolo, Andrade has made it clear that he will not let promotions dictate the historic encounters that he can take part in now. He has truly made himself a buzzworthy name in the wrestling business again.