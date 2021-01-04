"CMLL fanboys are like the fans of WWE, but worse" - Konnan on why AAA and CMLL don't work together 

In the last month of 2020, many wrestling companies started talking about the possibility of working together; AAA and CMLL can't get along.

AEW and IMPACT Wrestling has begun working together, and who knows what 2021 will bring to those two companies. Triple H has also said that WWE is "open for business" when it comes to potential partnerships and working with other companies, so it's an exciting time to be a fan of professional wrestling.

Yet, the two biggest wrestling promotions in Mexico are deadset against working with each other for various reasons. The last time the two companies worked together, it didn't end well, with the matches feeling more like a shoot between the wrestlers than a work.

Konnan, who has worked for WCW, IMPACT Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and countless other promotions worldwide, has tried to get AAA and CMLL to work together in the past, but it just doesn't work out.

Konnan has tried to help AAA and CMLL work together

Recently speaking with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Konnan spoke openly about his frustrations about AAA and CMLL not letting go of their past to build a better future for both companies.

“I have tried to help them work together. But there is a natural paranoia. One company may not trust the other or they had problems in the past and that scar has not yet healed. And I say, 'Bro... What does it matter? What matters is giving people something different. Your champion comes here. The champion from here goes to there.' You bring a wrestler and do a 3-month program here and another wrestler there. And we are all helping each other. It's not like, for example, New Japan (NJPW) doesn't work with us (AAA) because they work with the CMLL, that is, Consejo. The Consejo (CMLL) does not work with AAA due to a problem that occurred between two men who are no longer here (both founders are dead).

"Imagine that dude! I don't even think Dorian (AAA’s owner) was even born when that problem started. Maybe he was just a boy. Sofia (owner of CMLl) was just a girl. I think they don't even know each other. I don't know if I explain myself. Then they are dragging. They once had an event here called "Padrísimo." Televisa (TV Network) made the two companies (AAA and CMLL) work together. Yes, and they really wrestled each other. They fought each other. FOR REAL! The fanboys (fans) of CMLL are like the fans of WWE, but worse. They are thrown like you have no idea. Can you imagine if these companies did something together? They would fill the entire country for years. But there are egos. There is no other f****** thing than ego.”

