"I'm not scared to get fired" - Andrade claps back at WWE legend's protege for calling him a 'jobber' in AEW

Andrade El Idolo has seemingly fired back at Sammy Guevara after claiming that the AEW star complained about him being too stiff in the ring.

Speaking in a recent interview with Mas Lucha, El Idolo claimed that Guevara complained about him backstage and also accused him of being a "little girl."

Taking to Twitter, the former WWE star seemingly put Guevara on notice with his latest tweet.

"I said it to your FACE if you had a problem with me and you said NOTHING, I wont beat your a** because im a professional, don’t be scared. When I say something I name names, and im not scared to get fired! #Sammy" wrote Andrade El Idolo.

MICRO THE MAIN MAN *NOT MICROMAN* @MicromanFever Andrade says he had a confrontation with Sammy Guevara after he cried backstage about hitting him too hard. Andrade settled it with words and it didn't amount to anything. Andrade says he had a confrontation with Sammy Guevara after he cried backstage about hitting him too hard. Andrade settled it with words and it didn't amount to anything.

Interestingly enough, Guevara also sent out a tweet, taking a dig at a certain someone.

"You are a jobber. A favor hire. Be grateful bi**h," wrote Guevara.

The former TNT Champion has been working closely with former WWE star Chris Jericho in AEW. The two men were previously part of The Inner Circle and are now stablemates in the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Guevara and Jericho will team up this week on Dynamite in a tag team match against Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia. Many fans seem to believe that Guevara's tweet was an indirect shot at Garcia, but nothing has been confirmed regarding the same.

Yuri @AnewYuri Lol at Andrade saying that Sammy Guevara complain about Andrade being too stiff in the ring.



Andrade: “if I hit you hard then you hit me hard too it’s wrestling.” Lol at Andrade saying that Sammy Guevara complain about Andrade being too stiff in the ring. Andrade: “if I hit you hard then you hit me hard too it’s wrestling.” https://t.co/uhnJZa0mXi

Andrade El Idolo will compete in a huge singles match in AEW

Andrade's next match in AEW will be against Dark Order's 10. The two men have been feuding for weeks, with El Idolo wanting to recruit the Dark Order member to the La Faccion Ingobernable faction.

AEW recently confirmed that the former WWE star's AEW career will be on the line in his upcoming match against 10. Whereas, the Dark Order member will have to give up his mask with a loss.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



If Andrade wins, he gets 10's mask.

If Andrade loses, he leaves AEW.



#AEWRampage 10 vs AndradeIf Andrade wins, he gets 10's mask.If Andrade loses, he leaves AEW. 10 vs AndradeIf Andrade wins, he gets 10's mask.If Andrade loses, he leaves AEW. 😮😮#AEWRampage https://t.co/J4profr6ZI

In recent weeks, El Idolo has hinted that he might be frustrated with his position in Tony Khan's promotion. He also recently started a 'FreeElIdolo' trend on Twitter.

