Andrade El Idolo betrays WWE legend on this week's AEW Rampage

Andrade El Idolo betrayed Chavo Guerrero on this week's AEW Rampage.

Andrade and PAC opened the latest episode with a match initially supposed to go down at All Out 2021. The two performers delivered a terrific contest for the Cincinnati fans, leaving them wanting more.

In the closing moments of the match, Andrade's manager Jose tried to interfere in the proceedings. However, he was stopped just in time by AEW Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers.

PAC then locked in the Brutalizer on Andrade and came within inches to tapping out the Mexican star. Just then, Chavo Guerrero made timely assistance for his client while the referee was busy controlling the chaos on the outside by Jose and Lucha Brothers. This helped Andrade secure his second win in AEW.

However, it was the post-match developments that were the most noteworthy. Andrade attacked Chavo Guerrero out of nowhere, leaving him at the behest of PAC and the Lucha Brothers. The British star locked in the Brutalizer on Guerrero, with several referees making their way out to stop him.

Andrade's betrayal could open doors for Ric Flair's AEW debut

It was recently reported that Ric Flair is AEW-bound and could be associated with his future son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, in the company. The Nature Boy is rumored to replace Chavo Guerrero as Andrade's manager in All Elite Wrestling.

With Andrade ending his association with Guerrero on Rampage, fans can expect Flair to show up in AEW any time soon. It would be fun to see how Andrade and Flair's real-life dynamic translates onto the screen and whether it helps the former NXT Champion's stock in AEW.

