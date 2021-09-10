Ric Flair's role in AEW revealed - Reports

Ric Flair could soon be AEW-bound to manage his future son-in-law Andrade in the company.

As per WrestlingNews, Andrade and his current manager, Chavo Guerrero, split on the tapings for the Rampage show, which happened post this week's AEW Dynamite show. The report claims that the WWE Hall of Famer could make his AEW debut soon and manage Andrade, which many wrestlers believe will happen.

"Guerrero made his debut on July 21st as the 'executive consultant' for Andrade. He was brought in to replace Vickie Guerrero because many felt that she was not a good fit in the role with Andrade. When Guerrero was brought in, it was not known that Ric Flair was about to leave WWE but it looks like Flair will be paired with his future son-in-law when he makes his debut. The rumor among some of the wrestlers who were backstage at All Out was that Flair would be coming in as a manager for Andrade."

Andrade and Chavo joined forces in AEW in July as the latter replaced Vickie Guerrero as the former NXT Champion's manager.

Ric Flair has already featured alongside Andrade once after his WWE release

Ric Flair actually got physical in the match between Omega & Andrade. #Triplemania #TriplemaniaXXIX pic.twitter.com/ixr2Lvtu1c — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) August 15, 2021

Ric Flair has been quite busy since his release from WWE in August. He was a part of NWA's 73rd anniversary show, where he cut a promo in his inimitable style.

Prior to that, he was in Andrade's corner AAA's Triplemanía XXIX show in August. Flair was ringside for Andrade's match against AAA Mega Champion and AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega.

Also Read

Omega defeated Andrade to retain his belt, but following the match, Flair chopped the Winnipeg native a few times while putting Konnan, who was in Andrade's corner, in a Figure Four leglock. Flair was also backstage for a few AEW shows recently, which AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed.

Kenny Omega and Ric Flair in the same ring — in Mexico. Pro wrestling in 2021 is absolutely insane #Triplemania pic.twitter.com/18DcTtDZeT — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 15, 2021

QT Marshall told us why his storyline with The Bunny was dropped. Check it out right here.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam