"You did a great job" - Ric Flair's backstage message to top AEW personnel  

Ric Flair was full of praise for AEW President Tony Khan and the way he managed things backstage in the company. Flair told Khan that he's doing a great job and that he's proud of what he's doing in AEW.

In the post All Out media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about Ric Flair potentially joining AEW in the future. Khan was coy about the two-time WWE Hall of Famer switching to AEW, but narrated a recent backstage anecdote about him and Ric Flair in AEW.

"I had a good amount of time where Ric was sitting next to me while I called the shows and it would be like coaching a basketball game and having Michael Jordan sitting in the seat over with you and come over to you later and say, 'Your command is incredible, I'm so proud of you, I had no idea,'... And it's a hard job. And to have Ric Flair tell you, 'You did a great job' that's the greatest compliment as a wrestling person I can get. He's the reason I'm doing this. And he's been a great friend to me," said Tony Khan. (H/T ComicBook)

Ric Flair was backstage for a few AEW shows recently, and posted a couple of videos with AEW stars on his social media.

Ric Flair joining AEW would increase ratings, says Eric Bischoff

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes Ric Flair would increase AEW's ratings if he joined the company. Bischoff argued that older talent can help AEW get ratings, stating the example of Chris Jericho.

"I’m not suggesting all you do is feature that older legacy talent but people still want to see them get in the ring, they still want to see them active, they still want to rejoice in seeing talent like Ric Flair to this day at 72 years old step in the ring and have some fun," Bischoff stated.

Flair is currently a free agent after he asked for his release from WWE last month and was granted it.

