WWE Hall of Famer thinks AEW's ratings could increase with Ric Flair joining the company

Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Ric Flair's rumored move to AEW, stating that The Nature Boy could benefit the company's ratings since fans would love to see him have some fun.

Flair, who departed WWE last month, has been strongly linked with joining AEW in recent weeks. Many have since spoken about The Nature Boy's potential next move in the wrestling business, with his former colleague Eric Bischoff being the latest to share his take.

Speaking on his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff rejected the belief that veteran and aging performers don't attract viewers from key demos. The WCW legend cited the example of Chris Jericho, who, even at 50, is a major draw for AEW in terms of TV ratings.

Bischoff thinks fans still want to see their favorite veteran stars get into the ring and have some fun, though it shouldn't come at the expense of taking away spots from the younger stars.

“The idea, the narrative that older talent won’t attract the demos, I’m sorry, what is ‘The Demo God’ Chris Jericho, 50? Come on, it should be obvious. You do need younger talent, definitely building that roster full of the future, there’s no question about that. I’m not suggesting all you do is feature that older legacy talent but people still want to see them get in the ring, they still want to see them active, they still want to rejoice in seeing talent like Ric Flair to this day at 72 years old step in the ring and have some fun,” said Eric Bischoff.

Ric Flair revealed he is yet to hear from Tony Khan about an offer to join AEW

Though fans firmly believe that Ric Flair joining AEW is only a matter of time, The Nature Boy himself has quashed those rumors, saying Tony Khan hasn't spoken a word to him about it.

That said, Ric Flair didn't completely rule out the possibility of joining the company. Flair stated that if things between him and AEW materialize, he'll bluntly let Tony Khan know whatever he desires to do, including possibly getting back into the squared circle for a match.

Would you like to see Ric Flair getting physical with top stars in AEW? Do you see Flair betting back into the squared circle for a match again? Sound off in the comments section.

